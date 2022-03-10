Mya Allen slams Austen Kroll, is ‘cool’ if he doesn’t come back to Summer House

Summer House star Mya Allen was not impressed after meeting Austen Kroll. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll has managed to stir up a lot of drama with the cast of Summer House during his trip to the Hamptons and apparently rubbed Mya Allen the wrong way.

Austen has been caught in a love triangle with his Winter House fling Ciara Miller and his longtime friend and occasional hookup Lindsay Hubbard.

In a recent episode of Summer House, Austen visited to celebrate Lindsay’s birthday. Tension was high as Lindsay and Ciara fought for time with him.

Austen gave his attention to both girls at different times as he went back and forth between the two of them. Not only did he end up kissing both girls, but he even told Lindsay he loved her.

Mya was clearly disgusted with Austen’s behavior toward the women and was not shy about her feelings.

Summer House’s Mya Allen is ‘cool’ if Austen Kroll doesn’t return to visit

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mya shared her thoughts on Austen and the entire situation between him and her roommates.

She said, “I’ve just never seen someone that chaotic in my life.”

She couldn’t understand how the girls were letting him “tear down everything we’ve built this summer.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

After finally meeting Austen for the first time and hearing all about Ciara and Lindsay’s feelings for him, she thought “This is the guy? This is who we’re fighting about?”

She added, “I don’t even get it. Like what? What?! What? So, yeah, I’m cool if Austen never comes back to Summer House. And I think that the drama should be kept down South.”

Mya continued to say that she’s “not used to seeing guys play the game with the two women that live together” and she just couldn’t understand it all.

Mya felt that Austen’s visit had “a long effect on the rest of” their time in the Hamptons and viewers will be able to see the conflict in the coming episodes.

Are Summer House roommates Mya Allen and Luke Gulbranson dating?

While it’s clear Mya wanted nothing to do with anything Austen-related, it seems she may be cozying up to one of her Summer House costars.

Rumors have been swirling about a possible romance between Mya and Luke Gulbranson after they were together for an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Luke also shared that he “would never close the door” on something happening with him and Mya.

The two have remained coy regarding their current status.

While Mya has said fans shouldn’t read too far into things between her and Luke, she also noted, “I’ve heard the door’s still open. And so I guess we’ll just wait and see.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to the new season of Summer House to see if anything develops between them.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.