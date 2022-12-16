John and Lonnie Hambrick mended their strained relationship during their weight loss journey. Pic credit: TLC

Season 8 of My 600-Lb. Life featured sibling duo, John and Lonnie Hambrick.

The brothers were distant and had a strained relationship with one another. Despite their struggles, they decided to join together and embark on a weight loss journey to save their lives.

Going into their episode, John weighed 686 pounds while Lonnie weighed 612 pounds. They both were desperate to overcome their food addiction and prove they could follow Dr. Now’s intense weight loss program.

With the help of therapy and sticking to a strict diet, the brothers both dropped enough weight to be approved for bariatric surgery.

In the first year following their procedures, John lost 294 pounds, and Lonnie shed 245 pounds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Holding each other accountable, the two continued their weight loss journeys after filming ended and even began to repair their strained relationship.

My 600-Lb. Life: Where are John and Lonnie Hambrick now?

At the start of the episode, John’s mobility was limited, causing him to rely on a wheelchair to get around. As he dropped the weight, he still struggled to walk and complete simple tasks, which became frustrating for him.

His weight loss stalled for a few months when he got discouraged and stopped doing his daily exercises. With the support of his wife and brother, he found his motivation again and got back on track.

Today, he has lost nearly 400 pounds and is able to navigate life without the use of a wheelchair. He remains active and enjoys a quiet life with his wife and son. He also became a high school football coach which was always his dream.

Lonnie’s journey was a bit smoother than his brother’s. He consistently lost weight without struggling too much and was often the motivator for himself and John.

Over two years after his surgery, Lonnie weighed under 200 pounds, which was concerning for Dr. Now. He believed Lonnie was losing too much weight and wanted him to regain about 20 pounds and then focus on maintenance.

Lonnie took Dr. Now’s advice and has lost over 350 pounds. He works as a hairstylist and enjoys spending time with his partner, Richard.

John and Lonnie Hambrick have repaired their relationship

During the show, the brothers attempted to work on their relationship with one another after being estranged for years. They had a rocky childhood and struggled to overcome those challenges.

As they navigated their weight loss journeys, they grew closer and learned how to communicate with one another. Although they did not live in the same city, John and Lonnie kept in touch and continued being each other’s support system.

Today, the brothers have gotten even closer and have maintained their weight loss. They often appear together on social media, encouraging one another and showing fans how far their relationship has come.

Season 11 of My 600-Lb. Life premieres Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 8/7c on TLC.