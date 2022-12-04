My 600-Lb. Life: Where are Brandi and Kandi Dreier now?

Brandi Dreier and her sister Kandi Dreier were featured in Season 5 of My 600-Lb. Life. Pic credit: TLC

My 600-Lb. Life rose to popularity as viewers became fascinated with the intense weight loss program created by bariatric surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan.

Participants on the show are required to make extreme lifestyle changes and drastically modify their diets to reach their goals.

As the show prepares for its upcoming season, many fans have become curious about how past participants are doing now.

Twin sisters Brandi and Kandi Dreier were featured on the show during Season 5. They explained how their troublesome childhood drove them to be dependent on food for most of their lives.

As a result, at the start of their journey, Brandi weighed 587 pounds, and Kandi weighed 604 pounds. The sisters were desperate for Dr. Nowzaradan’s help and moved from their home in Washington to Texas to participate in his program.

Combined, Brandi and Kandi lost over 400 pounds in the first year after their surgeries. They are considered one of the most successful stories in the show’s history and have completely transformed their lives.

What happened to Brandi and Kandi Dreier?

Today, the sisters have continued to apply what they’ve learned from Dr. Nowzaradan to their daily lives. They each have maintained their weight loss and continue to be active.

Brandi, who shed almost 230 pounds, is now enjoying her life as a mom. Since the show, she’s been in a long-term relationship, and the couple has two daughters.

On the show, she commented on the sister’s lack of parental figures while growing up. She is now working to break the cycle and be actively involved in her kids’ lives.

Kandi is also in a committed relationship, according to her Facebook page. While she doesn’t have kids, she never misses an opportunity to spend time with her nieces and express her love for them.

Kandi’s journey was a bit more complicated than her sister’s due to the medically induced coma she endured during her surgery. Thankfully, she made a full recovery and went on to lose over 220 pounds.

According to their social media accounts, the sisters have returned to living in Washington and continue to be each other’s main support system.

My 600-Lb. Life will return in 2023

After a long hiatus from the last season, it was recently announced that Season 11 will premiere in February 2023.

Dr. Nowzaradan will work with a new group of hopefuls who desperately want to change their lives through weight loss.

He will continue to work out of his Houston-based medical facility, where patients will be required to live for the first year of their journey.

My 600-Lb. Life premieres February 1, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC.