My 600-lb Life update: What does Ashley Bernard look like now?

Single mother of two Ashley Bernard has really changed up how she looks since appearing on My 600-lb Life.

Her new photos on Facebook reveal the mother of two is ready to join life and be active and healthy for her kids.

While other people refer to the stress as a cause of their weight loss, My 600-lb Life’s Ashley Bernard described it as a “barrier” preventing her from shedding the weight.

But when she finally met up with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, he told her the unpleasant truth. He said that stress is only Ashley’s “excuse” and that she needed to take some responsibility to heal and change her behavior.

The past is the past, and it is time to move forward.

Previously, Ashley was bedbound and reliant upon her own mother, children, and even sister to get about and exist.

We learned that in the past, she was sexually assaulted and she started gaining weight almost like an armor, a defense mechanism to make herself unappealing so she would not be assaulted again.

Hopefully, this My 600-lb Life will not end up in a litigious mess like several other stories the past few seasons. Ashley looks to be happy with the entire experience.

Before when Ashley was desperate

Now, mother-of-two Ashley must overcome a lifetime’s worth of unfortunate circumstances, and in doing so, she sought the help of Dr. Now down in Houston so she can first and foremost function as a mother.

She was abused and traumatized as a kid, and never quite got over the emotional and sexual abuse.

Ashley Bernard’s plan all along was to get her life together and lose weight so she could be the mother her two daughters deserved.

Her plan was weight-loss surgery because, at over 600 pounds, her future was bedbound and riddled with weight-related diseases like diabetes and some forms of cancer, including early death from a cardiac episode.

Ashley’s weight loss story; How did she do?

In the end, she did great. It was stop-and-start though, a bit rough initially. Ashley, age 31, weighed 637 lbs back in the beginning when she went to Houston and consulted with Dr. Now.

She then started being diet and exercise conscious. And in the end, it was for her two daughters that she started losing weight and focused on her health and regaining her sexy mojo.

By her blogging and her photos posted on Facebook, she is back in a big way:

Dr. Nowzaradan gave her the gameplan. He asked her to adhere to his strict 1200 calorie a day diet and to start moving with special exercises.

She had trouble initially adjusting, but in the end, she bought into healthier ways.

Ashley needed counseling, too, for overcoming the heaviness of her past, the abuse issues. Ashley joined a gym, getting her down in the lower 500’s so that she could qualify for the weight loss surgery.

And as she progressed and got even smaller, hitting the 400’s, Dr. Now took her seriously and green-lit her for the gastric surgery.

The rest is now in Ashley’s hands, but you can see how she is enjoying taking photos of herself again, and hopefully, she will be one of the most exciting transformations on the series this season.

‘My 600-lb Life’ airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on TLC.