MTV’s Ex on the Beach brings Red Flag Roasting Company activation to NYC, Chicago, Houston

MTV is bringing an Ex on the Beach experience to fans in three cities. Pic credit: MTV

Who’s ready for the new season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach? To ring in the occasion, the network has something special in store for fans.

MTV will be bringing an interactive pop-up to New York City, Chicago, and Houston. The activation is teased to showcase the “true spirit” of the reality series, which is the modern-day dating experience—red flags and all.

Ex on the Beach is the go-to series for many reality fans as it brings together cast members from the popular shows Love Island, Big Brother, Too Hot To Handle, World of Dance, The Challenge, Double Shot at Love, and Paradise Hotel.

The concept of the series is simple: Singles are invited to navigate their singlehood and find new love while kicking back on a beach. However, along the way, their exes begin to make surprise appearances. The singles are then forced to mingle with their old lovers and new interests at the same time. As one could expect, lots of drama and hissy fits occur.

Continue reading to find out everything we know about the Ex on the Beach activation and the upcoming season.

What do we know about the Ex on the Beach activation?

For fans who live in New York City, Chicago, or Houston, keep an eye out for Ex on the Beach’s Red Flag Roasting Company trucks. They will be popping up in different locations on March 29, 30, and 31 from 10 am-4 pm.

At the truck, consumers will be handed a love-themed menu and offered a free coffee of their choice. MTV also mentions that attendees will be able to interact with “walking red flag” brand ambassadors. The event sounds like the perfect way to break the ice with a new romantic partner or reminisce on past dating fails with a friend.

As of now, specific locations have not been disclosed; however, we will update this article as more information becomes available.

What do we know about the upcoming season of Ex on the Beach?

Ex on The Beach has been renewed for two more seasons and announced that Season 5 will premiere March 31. The forthcoming season will contain 12 hour-long episodes filmed on the Gran Canaria Island of Spain.

The singles and exes for the new season have already been announced, with many fan-favorites making the list, such as Ray Gantt and Kyra Green from Love Island, Bryce Hirschberg from Too Hot To Handle, and Derynn Paige from Double Shot at Love.

The complete list of Season 5 singles include Derynn Paige from Double Shot at Love, Ray Gantt from Love Island, Da’Vonne Rogers from Big Brother and The Challenge, Bryce Hirschberg from Too Hot To Handle, David Barta from Paradise Hotel, Kyra Green from Love Island, Arisce Wanzer from Strut, Jonathan Troncoso from World of Dance, Ranin Karim, and Alain Lorenzo.

The complete list of exes for the upcoming season is comprised of Nicole O’Brien from Too Hot To Handle, Caro Viee from Love Island, Emily Salch from Love Island, Sher from Love Island, Kat Dunn from Big Brother, Jamar Lee from Big Brother Canada, Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao from Big Brother Canada, Ricky Rogers from Double Shot at Love, Mike Mulderrig from Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Dani Coco, Elias, Nicole Amelia, Joelle Brian, and Alexis Christina.

Did any of your favorites make the list? Are you excited for the activation? Let us know in the comments below.

Ex on the Beach premieres Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c on MTV.