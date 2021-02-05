mountainFLOW eco-wax on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this wax special and where you can buy it

mountainFLOW eco-wax will be featured on Shark Tank. Pic credit:ABC

mountainFLOW eco-wax is one of the contenders vying for the attention of the sharks on this week’s Shark Tank.

Look out for the innovative entrepreneur, Peter Arlein who hails from Carbondale, Colorado as he tries to impress the sharks with his invention.

Will he be able to make a winning pitch and convince the sharks to buy into his brand?

What makes mountainFLOW eco-wax special?

You’ll hear more about mountainFLOW eco-wax on the latest episode of Shark Tank. But let’s delve into some background about the company and what makes their items so special.

Founder Peter Arlein created the company in 2016 with a desire to improve the skiing experience but in an eco-friendly way.

The first product made under the mountainFLOW eco-wax brand was a water-based anti-stick spray, designed to decrease both snow and ice buildup on top of skis.

The team quickly realized that the ski industry was really lacking in eco-friendly waxes. So they began testing plant-based glide waxes in 2017.

They were hoping to create non-hazardous products that could replace petroleum-based wax traditionally used by skiers. Two years later, they hit the jackpot and created their ideal line of eco-friendly waxes.

Since then, more items have been added to the product lineup.

Where can you buy mountainFLOW eco-wax?

Since launching their first product a few years ago, mountainFLOW eco-wax has added more items to their product line.

One new product that the company has created is a line of plant-based non-fluoro race wax. The products contain mountainFLOW’s exclusive ceramic nanotechnology.

The company has also branched off into bike products– creating plant-based items such as grease, wash, and bike lube. The items are biodegradable.

In addition to the previously mentioned products mountainFLOW eco-wax also sells waxing tools and wax sets.

Additionally, the company utilizes eco-friendly packaging .

Their eco-friendly clamshells are not only made from 100 percent recyclable material, but they are also biodegradable.

And while mountainFLOW tries to avoid the use of plastic, in instances where plastic is used, they opt for 100 percent post-consumer recycled material.

And in case you’re ready to make a purchase, you can opt for the company’s website, mountainflow.com.

However, they also have a long list of retail locations in the U.S, Canada, Finland, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

To see the list in its entirety you can check out the company’s website.

