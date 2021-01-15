Luna Magic on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this makeup brand special and where you can buy it

It is the end of another week and another new Shark Tank episode is on tonight!

Tonight, two sisters will face the Sharks to pitch their makeup brand. It is called Luna Magic Beauty.

Shaira and Mabel Frías are the founders of Luna Magic. They founded the makeup brand in 2019 but have years of experience in marketing and the beauty industry.

The Afro-Latina sisters wanted to create a brand that would celebrate multicultural women of all shades and backgrounds.

They were inspired by bold colors and wanted their makeup brand to be high-quality makeup that lasts all day.

Sisters hope to impress the Sharks with their makeup brand

They were also inspired by different cultures. Mabel is a digital strategist with 10+ years of experience in the world of fashion and beauty.

Her sister Shaira is a makeup artist, entrepreneur, and former journalist. Both clearly have what it takes to appear in front of the Sharks.

On their website, they sell eyeshadow sets full of bold colors, makeup brushes, false eyelashes, liquid lipsticks, and even face masks.

They offer bundles of products so you can try different products at once.

For example, one of their large bundles includes an eyeshadow palette, three faux-mink eyelashes, and two matte liquid lipsticks. The total cost is $56 plus shipping and handling.

The lipsticks are in vibrant colors like red and pink. The eyeshadow palette is designed to look great on any skin tone.

The makeup is bold and celebrates their culture

The faux-mink lashes are made with synthetic fibers and boast easy application. They are made for beginners or those with experience around false lashes.

The lashes can be worn around 10+ times with proper care.

The eyeshadow palettes come with bold colors like bright pink, bronze, and dark blue.

There are also subtler shades for those who need an everyday look.

Not only do the sisters want to share beautiful makeup, but hope that others appreciate their culture.

The makeup appears to be affordable as well. Currently, it seems the makeup only available for purchase on their website.

Find out tonight if the Sharks bite at this makeup brand.

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.