More than one Dancing with the Stars pro could leave before Season 31

Olivia Jade and Val on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 ended with a huge moment where Iman Shumpert shocked the world and won the Mirrorball trophy.

However, once the season ended, there were plenty of rumors that big changes were coming for Season 31.

There could be a new host in the new season, and at least one long-time pro has said he will not be returning to the dancing competition.

However, it now turns out there might be at least one other pro leaving the show as well.

Val is leaving Dancing with the Stars

Val already made it clear that he is leaving Dancing with the Stars before the 31st season starts casting.

Val said in November that DWTS Season 30 was his last season on the show. The announcement came after his partner, Olivia Jade, was eliminated.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season?” Val said. “Probably. Probably.”

“I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

The good news for fans of the show is that Val’s wife Jenna said she will be back and has no plans to leave anytime soon.

“I have no plans to not be on this show,” Jenna said. “I hope I have many more seasons because it really is a dream come true to be able to create every week, to dance, to meet new people.”

“So I hope that as long as my body will allow me, I can continue to dance on the show.”

However, Val might not be the only person leaving Dancing with the Stars.

Cheryl Burke considering stepping down as a dancing pro

Cheryl Burke has been a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars longer than anyone else, and she won the show in its second and third seasons.

However, Cheryl might be ready to step down after reaching the finals with Cody Rigsby in Season 30.

“You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career, it doesn’t last very long. The fact that I’m 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of,” Burke said before the season started.

She also said that she wants to have a baby, and once she decides that, she will quit Dancing with the Stars completely.

However, Cheryl did mention staying with DWTS in another capacity. A source said that Cheryl had pitched the idea of being a mentor instead of a pro partner.

“In an ideal world Cheryl would love to have this job next year, and not be a dancer,” the source said. “Essentially it is her own unique role, which would pay tribute to her time in the show and experience but also add value to the artists.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus, and the competition reality series should return in late 2022.