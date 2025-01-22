Moonshiners Season 14, Episode 9: Mark and Digger’s bourbon venture takes a risky turn

In the latest episode of Moonshiners Season 14, Mark and Digger dive deeper into the lucrative but risky world of aged bourbon production.

With recruit Bruiser ramping up liquor production for the team, the pair invested in several charred oak barrels designed to age their product over two years.

The duo meticulously prepares the barrels by filling them with water to ensure they swell and seal any potential leaks.

However, tension rises when Mark notices an unknown vehicle watching their operations.

Unable to identify the license plate, the team becomes concerned about their tens of thousands of dollars of liquor in storage.

The looming threat of bankruptcy, or even jail time, adds weight to their decision-making.

Digger is concerned with the law and U-turn on aging bourbon

Digger voices his discomfort with the heightened risk of entering the aged liquor business. “We have to assume we’ve been caught,” Mark admits. It’s a sentiment that fuels Digger’s growing anxiety.

The duo decides to pivot their strategy, opting to sell smaller barrels directly to customers who can age the liquor themselves.

Their new plan involves selling eight five-gallon barrels for $1,500 each, providing immediate returns instead of waiting two years for them to age.

They are looking to haul in $12,000 if they manage to sell all the small barrels to their customers.

When Bruiser arrives with liquor to fill the barrels, he approves of the idea, acknowledging the financial advantages of cashing in upfront.

The duo have been impressed with Bruiser’s production, but it is unclear how long they can keep him on their team if they wrap up the bourbon business.

Will Mark and Digger get arrested on Moonshiners?

The episode shows the delicate balance between ambition and risk in the underground liquor trade. While aging bourbon promises higher profits, the ever-present danger of legal consequences forces the moonshiners to adapt their business model.

As Season 14 unfolds, a teaser at the end of last week’s episode suggests that the pair get arrested. However, fans will have to tune in to find out if they managed to sell the bourbon on time before the law rains down on them.

The pair have had a lucrative season, selling their customers several variations of flavored liquor. So far in the season, they have made pepper liquor and elderberry-infused liquor with the help of Amanda Bryant.

If Mark and Digger lose their bourbon stash, they may end up bankrupt or worse — behind bars.

Moonshiners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.