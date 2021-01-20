Monique Samuels wants executive producer title to consider doing another reality TV show

Monique Samuels reveals what it will take for her to return to reality TV. Pic credit: Bravo

Even though Monique Samuels has quit The Real Housewives of Potomac, her reality TV days may not be over.

Monique appeared on YouTube for an episode Up and Adam! during which Adam asks Monique what it would take for her to return to reality TV.

Monique responds that she would return to reality TV under one condition.

“If I did, I would definitely have to be one of the executive producers so that I can assist with the editing,” Monique says of the possibility of returning to reality TV.

Monique then hints that she was not happy with how she was portrayed during her four years on RHOP.

“When I look back over just my time on The Real Housewives of Potomac, I mean, I went from being a bragger to an alcoholic…negative storylines that are not me,” Monique declares.

Monique adds, “I would definitely want to have executive producer credits so that I can make sure that the story is told realistically and there’s no spin or, you know, taken advantage of as it pertains to somebody’s character or reputation.”

Monique quit RHOP

Monique announced that she was quitting RHOP the day after the final part of the Season 5 reunion aired.

She uploaded a video onto her Instagram explaining that she was quitting the show for the sake of her family.

During the RHOP reunion, Monique and her husband, Chris Samuels alleged that Gizelle Bryant and the other RHOP women were spreading rumors about Chris not being the father of Monique’s latest baby.

Despite rumors that Monique was fired, she affirmed to fans that she had received a contract before she announced her departure.

Monique went out with a bang

Monique was certainly the center of attention at the RHOP reunion.

Monique came armed with a binder of dirt on each of her RHOP castmates. Her first target was Gizelle. Viewers recently saw Gizelle rekindle her relationship with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant.

However, Monique claimed that Jamal has his eyes on another woman and even pulled out texts that Jamal had sent to this woman.

As expected, Monique also addressed the physical altercation she had with Candiace Dillard. Even though Monique apologized, Candiace didn’t think it was sincere after she referenced Monique’s diss track, Drag Queens.

Regardless, Monique has many fans who think she came out on top and thought she wasn’t being treated fairly.

They even accused Andy Cohen of having a bias against her.

Would you like to see Monique Samuels back on reality TV?

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.