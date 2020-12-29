Monique Samuels feels she let her fans down by quitting RHOP

Monique Samuels announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac on Monday after the Season 5 reunion.

And since then, she has been making her rounds on several media outlets to explain her decision.

It has certainly been a whirlwind for the RHOP star who was caught up in all the drama this season.

During the recently aired reunion, Monique gave no indication that she was done with the show for good.

But after it aired, she took to Instagram to tell her fans that she was officially done with being a Potomac Housewife.

Monique says she had to ‘walk away’

During an interview on Instagram Live with All About the Tea, the Real Housewives of Potomac star once again responded to claims that she was actually fired from the show.

Monique has already denied these allegations and even shared a few days ago that she actually received her contract to return for Season 6.

However, when the mom-of-three announced her exit from RHOP, the rumor mill went into overdrive once again with many claiming that she was indeed fired, or at best demoted from her full-time status.

But Monique says this is not the case at all, telling the media outlet that it would actually have been much easier for her if the network had indeed given her the red slip.

The 37-year-old vehemently denied being demoted or fire. Matter of fact she said, “I had to make the choice and honestly it probably would have been a little easier had they fired me versus me actually just sitting down and being real and saying ‘you know what I have to walk away.'”

Did Monique let her fans down?

During the Instagram Live video, the Drag Queens singer continues to dish about her departure from RHOP after four seasons on the show.

She admitted that it would have been easier to get fired by Bravo than to make the decision herself.

“It would have just been a lot easier because I do feel some part of me let a lot of my fans down who have been rooting for me,” confessed Monique.

“Everybody that’s been hashtagging ‘team Monique, I STAN with Monique’ and I really didn’t wanna let those people down. ”

She added, “Honestly sometimes when the seasons were getting rough that’s what kept me going. But I had to get to that point and I was just like ‘ugh I hope I don’t disappoint anybody but I have to do what’s best for my family.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.