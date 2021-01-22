Monique Samuels says her fans have been ‘understanding’ about her exit from RHOP

The drama surrounding The Real Housewives of Potomac is just now starting to die down.

But, let’s give the women props for an unforgettable season.

Quite a bit went down on the show, with the most talked-about moment being the fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

The shocking physical altercation had viewers in an uproar and castmembers taking sides between the women.

By the end of the season, Samuels didn’t have many of her co-stars on her side.

But, she had a lot of support from fans on social media from the start of the season until the very end.

Then, another shocker came right after the reunion when Monique announced on Instagram that she was quitting the show.

Her followers were saddened, and some even angry by the news of her exit, but her mind was set.

Now, the mom-of-three is talking more about her stint on RHOP and sharing how supportive her fans have been since her departure.

Monique says the response from fans has been positive

During a chat with Up and Adam, The Real Housewives of Potomac star dished about RHOP.

And, when asked how the response has been since announcing her departure, Monique admitted that things have been good so far.

“It’s been actually quite positive,” responded Samuels. “I was kinda nervous as to what the people who supported me the most would think. But everybody was so understanding.”

The 37-year-old confessed that the people in her corner were not happy that she decided to leave the show, but they totally understood her decision to do so.

“They were like, you know what we hate that you’re leaving but we get it,” noted the RHOP star. “Especially after they saw how I was treated –my husband and I were both treated– on the reunion. It was very clear and evident that it was time for us to go.”

The mom-of-three continued, “And I think that all the fans and viewers who watched, they felt the same way. It’s like I have to see you leave but I get it. So it’s actually been quite positive.”

Monique says being on TV has been amazing

During her interview, the reality TV personality shared that she appreciates the time she spent on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“The whole experience has been really, it’s been really fun,” shared the Drag Queens singer.

“So I appreciate the years, four years. You know to be able to do that and for people to actually enjoy my family on TV has been pretty amazing,” commented Monique.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.