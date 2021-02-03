Monique Samuels reveals which Potomac Housewives she keeps in contact with after leaving RHOP

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels reveals which of the RHOP Housewives she keeps in contact with. Pic credit: Bravo

Following the Season 5 wrap of the Real Housewives of Potomac, star Monique Samuels shocked fans when she announced that she wouldn’t be returning for Season 6.

After the drama-filled season, including the eruption of a physical altercation between herself and castmate Candiace Dillard, Monique has revealed that her exit is permanent and that she will not be returning to the franchise in the future.

However, during a chat with Hollywood Life, Monique also shared that she hasn’t cut ties with all of her RHOP castmates. In fact, there are still a couple that she keeps in contact with.

Monique reveals which RHOP Housewives she still speaks to

Speaking with Hollywood Life senior reporter Lanae Brody, Monique discussed how difficult the RHOP reunion was for her and her husband, Chris Samuels.

“Is there anyone from your cast that you’re still talking to or that you think you could mend fences with? And if so, who?” Lanae asked.

According to Monique, there are just two castmates that she remains in touch with after the season’s dramatic conclusion.

“Oh! I still talk to Karen [Huger] and Ashley [Darby],” Monique shared. “Yeah, they’ve been great. They’ve been great support, support systems. And they’ve been amazing.”

Monique says she won’t be returning to the RHOP cast in the future

Another hot topic during her chat with Hollywood Life was whether or not Monique would consider returning to the franchise in the future.

Lanae inquired, “Do you think it’s possible for you to eventually return? You know, some wives take a season off, regroup, if you will. And then they come back. Is that door open for you, do you think?”

Monique, however, didn’t hesitate to slam that door shut, and revealed that she had no plans on returning to the Real Housewives of Potomac given everything that happened throughout Season 5, including at the reunion.

“I’m not interested in that at all,” she responded quickly. “I will never be back on that show. Because too much has happened. And, to me, if people were very genuine and if they really felt any type of remorse as they tried to hold me accountable, to show remorse at a time where I wasn’t ready.”

She continued, “Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.