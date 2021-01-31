Monique Samuels’ exit from RHOP is permanent, says ‘I will never be back on that show’

Monique Samuels has no desire to return to RHOP. Pic credit:Bravo

Monique Samuels shocked fans when she quit the Real Housewives of Potomac, following Season 5.

And in case fans were hoping for Monique to change her mind, she just made it very clear that will never happen.

A lot went down during the season, with the dramatic fight between Monique and Candiace Dillard taking center stage. It caused a rift among the group and things came to a head at the reunion.

Soon after part one of the RHOP reunion aired, Monique announced to her followers on social media that she had quit the show.

And while Housewives have left and returned, the mom-of-three stated that this won’t be the case for her.

Monique Samuels says she will never return to RHOP

During a recent chat with Hollywood Life, the newly exited Real Housewives of Potomac star talked about the controversial season.

She was asked about the possibility of taking a hiatus from the show and returning at another time– as some other Housewives have done.

“I’m not interested in that at all,” responded Monique. “I will never be back on that show because too much has happened.”

She explained, “To me, if people were very genuine, and if they really felt any type of remorse as they tried to hold me accountable to show remorse at a time where I wasn’t ready. Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction. My husband has not been apologized to.”

Monique says the network allowed lies about her husband

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum continued to explain why she will never return to RHOP.

“You got Gizelle’s pastor holy wh**e out here going live on his church’s Facebook spreading lies about my husband, saying that he is verbally assaulting and attacking women, which never happened,” said Monique, while referring to Gizelle Bryant’s ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant.

“He told his church to tune in to the reunion because he claimed that my husband assaulted Gizelle and Robyn and had to be subdued by security. Never happened,” professed the 37-year-old. “None of that ever happened.”

Monique added, “You’re not gonna paint a picture of my husband who has a very squeaky clean image, who’s been in the NFL. He’s was in the NFL for 10 years he’s never had a scandal, he’s never had any issues, he is the nicest guy you’ll ever meet. And to try to spread lies about my husband, he doesn’t deserve that…”

“And for the network. and production to allow that behavior, why would I go back to that?” questioned Monique.

“So no, not ever!” she firmly reiterated.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.