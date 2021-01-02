Monique Samuels alleges that despite filming scenes for RHOP she ‘did not get paid for three episodes’

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique alleges that Bravo didn’t pay her for three of the episodes she filmed.

Monique sat down for an interview with All About the Tea during which she accused Bravo of cutting some of her paychecks.

“I was in 16 out of the 19 episodes. I still filmed. I was still working. I did not get paid for three episodes,” she reveals.”That’s money that I’m investing into my businesses that I thought was coming. I had money to pay.”

She explains that she didn’t realize that she was cut out of three of the episodes until the show aired.

“I’m like, ‘Wait, hold up. I just found out that I’m not getting paid for three episodes. Wait, we filmed this a year ago and I’m watching the season…and then I get [a] notice [that] I’m not getting paid for three episodes,” she continued. “I didn’t know that I wasn’t going to be in three episodes. I was still filming.’

Monqiue also explains that it wasn’t the only time that she had felt Bravo screwed her over.

She also shares that Bravo booked her, her husband and her pet bird, T’Challa in the wrong, not to mention much cheaper, hotel for the RHOP reunion. Production had told her it was because the hotel was booked and it couldn’t accommodate T’Challa.

Once she got to the same hotel as the rest of the RHOP cast, she found out the reasons production gave her were inaccurate.

Monique was a controversial figure on Season 5

Monique got herself into legal trouble while filming for Season 5 after she physically attacked her costar, Candiace Dillard, during a fight they had at a wine tasting.

Candiace sued Monique shortly after the incident. Monique lawyered up, and the case was eventually dropped.

However, it was still a central storyline for the season and caused the majority of her fellow cast members to hold a grudge against her.

Even Andy Cohen broke his typical impartiality to criticize Monique for her actions on the season.

Monique will not be on Season 6

Even though Monique was offered a contract, Monique revealed to fans on social media that she will not be returning for Season 6.

Along with the times she felt Bravo did her dirty, she explained that the main reason she quit is that she wanted to protect her family.

During the RHOP Reunion, she and husband Chris Samuels accused Gizelle Bryant of coming for their family.

They claimed Gizelle tried to insinuate that a personal trainer Monique had an affair with was the father of their son instead of Chris.

However, Gizelle insisted that Chris was the one to bring it up.

Regardless, Monique and Chris’s days on RHOP are done for now.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.