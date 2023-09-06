Molly Hopkins says she’s ‘trusting the process’ after 40-pound weight loss

Molly Hopkins is feeling herself these days, and she certainly deserves to after committing to her weight loss goals and seeing great results.

The TLC star is down 40 pounds so far, and it seems she’s not done yet.

Molly has been chronicling her weight loss and celebrating each milestone with her social media followers, and urging them to join her on the journey.

We’ve been watching Molly and her hot new body on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but she’s not exactly feeling the love from viewers.

She joined the spinoff show with her boyfriend Kelly as a last attempt to salvage their relationship. However, it’s becoming very clear why things didn’t work out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Spoiler alert! We already know that the experts couldn’t help the couple with her issues because Monsters and Critics revealed months ago that the couple had split.

However, Molly has other things on her mind these days as she’s focused on her health.

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins is ‘trusting the process’ after her 40-pound weight loss

The 48-year-old posted a video to showcase her weight loss journey, and the transformation is remarkable.

The video started with an older clip of Molly showing off her 20-pound weight loss, and she wrote on the video, “Trusting the process and down 20 pounds.” However, she has lost double that amount of weight since then.

The end of the clip showed Molly’s intro video from 90 Day: The Last Resort, which showed her slender figure in a stunning pink dress.

“Now Happy and gut healthy! And down over 40 pounds,” she noted.

Molly wants to share her weight loss secrets with the world

Molly has been very vocal about the program she used to improve her gut health and drop the extra pounds and in her post she asked people to join her.

However, the brunette beauty admitted that the program takes time before seeing results.

“YOU’VE GOT TO TRUST THE PROCESS 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,’ she affirmed.”

“If you don’t give yourself and these products time to get in there and get to work they won’t work for you! If you’re ready to commit to yourself message my gut health page @pillowtalkprincesses_plexus a 🔥 and we can get started!”

Meanwhile, people are impressed with Molly’s dramatic weight, and many have expressed interest in learning her methods.

“You go Girl👌 I needs to loose weight, please send me info,” responded one commenter.

“Wow that’s amazing. What products are you using? Can you send me info,” said someone else.

One commenter said, “WOW! You look AMAZING! Please send me the information, I’m trying to lose weight but with no avail. Thank you and continue on your journey 🥰.”

Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/Instagram

Another person responded, “Ohhhh yes!!! I love me some Molly, please tell me how. I need to drop about 40lbs!”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.