Molly Hopkins shows off dramatic weight loss

90 Day Fiance fans have been following Molly Hopkins ever since she was on Season 5 of the flagship show, and her physical appearance has changed a lot.

Molly has always been vocal about being a full-figured woman and promoting body positivity, and recently she’s been taking steps to slim down.

The 47-year-old mom pointed out her dramatic weight loss with a side-by-side Instagram comparison post with a shoutout to the method she has been using to help her in her weight loss journey.

The photo on the left side of the post was a still image of Molly from a Pillow Talk episode where she was making a surprised face.

The photo on the right showed present-day Molly in a selfie, looking much thinner and radiant.

In her caption, Molly remarked, “When your scrolling on Discovery+ and see an old pillow talk promo pic STARING you in the face … this is why I share ! I thought that I would never be able to curb my cravings or my emotional eating but I have conquered those.”

Molly Hopkins runs LiviRae Lingerie

Molly is a businesswoman who runs her company, LiviRae Lingerie. She started her lingerie business with her ex-best friend Cynthia Decker in 2006.

Her brand specializes in helping bigger-busted women find the right bras that fit them, although they help women of all shapes and sizes. They offer virtual or in-person fitting consultations and offer sizes to a J cup.

LiviRae Lingerie’s motto is “No Bust Too Big Or Small,” and they have an Instagram page, @liviraelingerie, where they post inspirational quotes and promote the different bras they carry.

Molly has talked about LiviRae several times on the show, and she’s also been filmed while working at her store in her native Georgia.

Several other 90 Day Fiance alums also wear and promote LiviRae Lingerie, including Jess Caroline, Veronica Rodriguez, and Emily Bieberly.

Molly Hopkins is no longer friends with Cynthia Decker

Molly and Cynthia had a falling out around December 2022 that Cynthia opened up about in the since-deleted comments on an Instagram post about Cynthia’s absence from Pillow Talk.

Molly and Cynthia have been long-time staples of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff Pillow Talk, and their entertaining dynamic on the show has earned the duo a lot of fans.

In the comments, a concerned fan pointed out that things had seemed “off” between her and Molly, with Cynthia replying, “Molly and I are no longer friends, and I will not be back on pillow talk. I wish I had a different answer for you.”

Cynthia continued, “I just have not made an announcement about it. It’s been a very difficult time but I will be much better soon,” but she did not elaborate on what actually went down between the long-time pals.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.