Molly Hopkins highlights tiny waist during a hot day out at recent event

Molly Hopkins is a hot mama, and she wants the world to know it. After losing an impressive amount of weight, the 90 Day Fiance star showcased her tiny waist in a snatched photo.

Molly had an event for her company LiviRae Lingerie, and she wore a sheer piece for the day out.

The newly slender TLC personality tried to beat the heat in a silk bra paired with high-waist pants, which was perfect for the Bras by the Beach Fit Event.

Molly has lost a lot of weight over the past few months, and she’s also now in great health.

The 48-year-old has been posting throwback photos and current snaps to show off her transformation.

Molly will be back on TV soon in the new show 90 Day: The Last Resort with her now ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown, but until then let’s check out these stunning new snaps.

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins rocked a teal bra during a hot day out

Molly’s business casual outfit was not the typical attire, but let’s remember that she’s in the business of bras and lingerie, so it was very on-brand.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star rocked a stunning teal bra with polka dots and sheer details and added high-waist pants with floral details and trendy platform shoes.

The snap which was posted on Instagram gave us a glimpse of Molly’s outgoing personality as she grabbed her hair and screamed as she stared into the camera.

That marked the end of a successful event in collaboration with LiviRae and Fit Fully Yours Lingerie — which Molly wore in the photo.

The caption read, “Today’s PCB Bras by the Beach Fit Event was so HOT Molly had to shuck her shirt and rock only her @fitfullyyours Carmen Bra (in Teal) and we’re not even mad at it because when your bras fit this good, they become your favorite accessory! 👀👏🔥.”

The 90 Day Fiance star got some compliments on her post after the snap was posted online.

“Super cute Molly, looking good!🔥,” said one commenter.

“I mean… DAMN GIRL 🔥🔥🔥 love everything about this!” said someone else.

One person wrote, “You are absolutely stunning!!!!!😍😍😍😍.”

Also in the mix were comments were long-time LiviRae customers who noted the absence of Molly’s ex-best friend and former business partner, Cynthia Decker after their falling out.

“sad about friendships being cast away. I miss seeing my ladies together. I get it. We don’t know what really happened,” said one commenter.

“Can’t even look at her or her businesses anymore. She was one of my favs, but after what she’s done to the folks that lived her the most in the world, I have no respect,” added someone else.

Molly responded to the critic and said “@thedutchess38 if only you knew ❤️ Be blessed.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c and streams on Discovery+.