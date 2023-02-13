90 Day Fiance: Molly Hopkins sues former friend Cynthia Decker — Here’s what happened

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins is suing her former friend Cynthia Decker alleging she started another business in direct competition with LiviRae Lingerie, the brand they have co-owned since 2006.

In the lawsuit, Molly is seeking a declaration that Cynthia is part of LiviRae and cannot have another competing business, stating Cynthia is violating their operating agreement.

Molly also claims Cynthia had taken client information and shared negative posts about her online.

In addition, Molly is said to have requested a restraining order, and previously filed a cease-and-desist order against her former friend.

Molly claims in the lawsuit, obtained by In Touch, that Cynthia has been making accusations about her to “anyone who would listen” since 2020. ​Some of the things she is claimed to have said include that Molly should be suspected of “killing” Cynthia if she were to go missing, that Molly was improperly diverting and taking business funds and that she mentally abused Cynthia.

The lawsuit was filed on January 20, 2023, months after Cynthia revealed to curious fans that there wouldn’t be another 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk featuring the two.

Fans wondered why Cynthia hadn’t returned to 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk episodes with her best friend and business partner, with Cynthia confirming she was no longer friends with Molly.

Molly Hopkins files lawsuit against Cynthia Decker

In her lawsuit, Molly also alleges that Cynthia has been involved in LiviRae Lingerie sporadically since 2019, and was no longer involved in its “operations, fittings, or functions”.

However, Cynthia has denied the claims that she abandoned the business and posted on December 14, 2022, that they are still open and doing virtual fittings, although she hasn’t been present in the store as often.

In the statement to In Touch, Cynthia described Molly’s lawsuit as “frivolous and unnecessary.”

She added, “We had a verbal agreement with a witness on video of Molly agreeing that I would not come back into the store for reasons she knows. I have worked very hard building LiviRae, and for her to say I have not worked since 2019 is comical.”

A spokesperson for Molly claims Cynthia is jealous of her 90 Day Fiance fame and business success

Last week, In Touch reported that a source close to Molly claimed Cynthia was jealous of her because of her fame on the 90 Day Fiance franchise and her success at running the business they co-own.

This source alleged to the news outlet, “Molly is the one who did most of the work, and Cynthia did nothing. She’s upset that she won’t be making that ​90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk money any longer… [Cynthia] resented Molly for being the star of the show, and Cynthia was just a sidekick.”

Molly’s reps at Dominton Talent House released a statement about their friendship status in December 2022, stating Molly didn’t have the time or energy to talk about the falling out with Cynthia, and that she was too focused on her business and charity endeavors.

Cynthia stayed silent until she was named as part of a police report filed on February 2, 2023, about an incident said to have taken place last November between Molly’s daughter Olivia and Molly’s now ex-boyfriend, Kelly Brown. The alleged physical altercation is claimed to have occurred in the LiviRae shop, where Olivia works as a cashier.

In a now-deleted post made by Cynthia last week on Instagram, Cynthia claims she had nothing to do with the incident and wasn’t even there.

Cynthia also posted an appreciative post on Instagram to fans who have continued to support her.

In it, she thanked people for the kind messages she’s received, saying “I am humbled and grateful for all the kindness”.

