Miriam Amirault’s mysterious departure from The Curse Of Oak Island explained

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel were disheartened by archaeologist Miriam Amirault’s departure.

She quickly became a beloved cast member after joining in Season 8.

Amirault was recruited by Dr. Aaron Taylor, her professor and mentor at Acadia University. She quickly stood out on the show for her expertise in archaeology and anthropology.

Viewers of the series also become fond of her due to her humorous interactions with treasure-hunting enthusiasts Rick and Marty Lagina.

Her journey on Oak Island began in Season 8, where she contributed insights on various historical artifacts the team uncovered, including a significant Mi’kmaq pottery fragment.

This discovery brought in Nova Scotia’s heritage regulations, which required a halt in filming to ensure that the indigenous artifact was adequately preserved and studied.

Consequently, Amirault and several other archaeologists exited temporarily as the show complied with provincial regulations for further archaeological review.

Although the pause was initially temporary, Amirault did not reappear in Season 9, leaving viewers wondering about her status on the show.

Miriam Amirault last appeared in Season 10

Amirault made a brief return in Season 10, appearing in several episodes, but by the season’s conclusion, she left the show again without further explanation.

This time, her departure seemed to signal a more permanent exit from the series.

While her reason for leaving remains officially unconfirmed, it aligns with the broader trend among archaeologists on the show who, given their commitments to academic and fieldwork, rarely stay on indefinitely.

Some reports suggest that Amirault may be focusing on teaching or advancing her studies, which is not uncommon among professional archaeologists who balance career commitments with occasional roles on shows like The Curse of Oak Island.

However, she does not appear to have a public social media.

Lagina brothers and their relationship with the archeologists

Her departure highlights a unique dynamic in The Curse of Oak Island, where a mix of scientific professionals and treasure hunters collaborates in the search for historical artifacts.

The Lagina brothers’ enthusiasm occasionally clashes with the archaeologists’ meticulous methods, leading to memorable interactions.

Despite the mystery surrounding her exit, Amirault’s contribution is fondly remembered by fans, who appreciated her scientific approach to unraveling the island’s secrets.

Meanwhile, the show continues into its next season with new experts joining the team, ensuring the continued exploration of Oak Island’s legendary treasures and historical mysteries.

This season promises high-intensity excavations, with the Lagina brothers and their team prepared to delve even deeper into sites like the Garden Shaft and Aladdin’s Cave, hoping to bring them closer to unraveling the island’s secrets.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 returns Tuesday, November 12 at 9/8c on History.