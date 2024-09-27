The Curse of Oak Island: Mass exit of heavy equipment from the island as Season 12 looms closer

The Curse of Oak Island team has been packing up the heavy drill and pumping equipment, and it appears that this year’s search is coming to an end.

Last month saw a surge in heavy drilling and pumping equipment arrive on Oak Island, which could only mean one thing: a big excavation was underway.

Now, it seems as though work has already come to a close. Has the Fellowship of the Dig found anything?

It’s just seven weeks until the Season 12 premiere, meaning we will soon start learning what the Lagina brothers and their team have been up to and what they’ve found.

In the meantime, Karen Publicover at Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway has spent this week bombarding our social media feeds with fresh pics from the island. And these pics all show a mass exodus of equipment.

Publicover has not spotted any treasure leaving the island, but you’d expect the secretive Oak Island team to be super discreet.

Oak Island hammer grab and all other heavy plant equipment leaves the island

In her most recent post, Publicover posted pictures of various bits and pieces of equipment leaving the island. These pics show part of a drilling structure that has been camped out in the Money Pit area for the last few weeks.

Publicover wrote, “It was non stop traffic all day!”

Yesterday, Publicover also posted a pic of the massive hammer grab leaving the island; it’s clearly not going to grab any more treasure this year.

She explained that soon there would be nothing left but the “big crane and the buildings,” and she expected the crane to go in a day or so.

The Laginas and the team have spent all summer working on the island.

We know they’ve spent time at Smith’s Cove, a spot largely ignored in recent seasons, so perhaps they’ve had some new intel on that area.

But mostly, the guys seem to have been working in the Money Pit area, most likely on the Garden Shaft, and perhaps they made an attempt to excavate Aladdin’s Cave.

Will The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 be the ‘best season yet?’

Meanwhile, on an episode of his podcast, Oak Island researcher Jeff Freeman announced that Season 12 will be “the best season yet.” Freeman and his group of Oak Island enthusiasts claim the Fellowship has discovered more artifacts than in any other year.

Freeman also discussed the Berminghammer Foundation, a company specializing in drilling equipment that supplied machinery to the island in the last month. The podcaster has been researching this equipment and believes he has identified a device that pumps air and water into a caisson and then sucks up any artifacts it encounters below the surface.

This device is used with a crane, so Freeman suggests that this is what the Lagina brothers have been doing in the Money Pit. This theory is possibly compatible with Karen Publicover’s pictures. Of course, all theories at this stage are purely speculative.

Roll on the start of Season 12 so we can find out what is actually going on!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 will premiere on Tuesday, November 12, at 9/8c on the History Channel.