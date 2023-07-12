Miona Bell rocks stylish crop top to strike a pose in NYC

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is living her best life in the US, and she is currently in New York enjoying all that the city has to offer.

Recent images posted online showed her in a colorful outfit as she channeled Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City.

There was no sign of Miona’s husband, Jibri Bell in the photos, but we’re pretty sure he was the one behind the camera.

The couple has been doing a lot of traveling in the past few weeks as they hit the beaches of Hawaii several days ago for a birthday getaway.

They returned to their home in Palm Springs, and now they’re traveling again, this time in the Big Apple.

When Miona is not busy with her travels, the 25-year-old is focused on building her beauty empire, and her hard work has been paying off. Last year, Jibri revealed that his wife was officially a millionaire thanks to her successful brand, Miona Beauty.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell strikes a pose in NYC

The TLC personality made a few notable stops in New York City and she made sure to capture the moment.

Miona rocked a colorful pink and red crop top with a figure-hugging skirt, a stylish pink bag, and her signature ponytail as she toured the city.

Her first stop was a photo with the Manhattan Bridge in the background, and her second photo showed her in front of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment on Perry Street.

“The Manhattan Bridge and Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment 💁‍♀️Wearing Desert Ponytail color 4 🥰,” she captioned the post.

Miona and Jibri Bell recently had a birthday celebration for their dog Moon

Miona and Jibri recently had a very special birthday celebration for their dog Moon.

The couple got their fur baby back in October 2022 and they excitedly shared the news on social media about the new addition to their family.

Miona later told her Instagram followers that adopting the adorable Pomeranian has been the best thing for her mental health. We’ve seen photos and videos of the duo on social media and Moon sometimes makes appearances in Miona’s hair tutorial videos.

The cute pup just turned one year old and Jibri and Miona got all dressed up in matching denim outfits to celebrate.

They posted a cute family photo with Moon who donned a birthday cap and had a yummy cake to snack on as he posed poolside for the snap.

“Today is Moon’s FIRST birthday!” said Miona in her post. “He wasn’t happy about taking pictures but he was super happy about his peanut butter cake 🎂 🥳 we love you Moony! 🌙🤍.”

