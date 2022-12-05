90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell shares one of the ‘best’ things she did for her mental health this year

Miona has found relief for her anxiety. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell is having an amazing year, and the 90 Day Fiance star shared one of the “best” things she did for herself to improve her mental health.

Since appearing on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her American husband, Jibri Bell, Miona has gained a healthy following on social media.

The TLC star recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a story with her 206k followers, detailing how adopting her Pomeranian dog, Moon, has been a blessing for her and helped with her mental health.

“One of the best things that I did this year is that I got this precious little animal right here, my Moon,” Miona told her followers as she held her puppy, Moon.

“… It’s just been such a blessing for me, it’s been helping me a lot with my anxiety, and I just love him so much. He makes my days so much better. He’s such a good dog. He’s such a calm dog. … He’s just like a blessing for me. I love you, Moonie.”

Miona and her husband, Jibri, welcomed Moon into their family in October 2022. Miona announced the news via an Instagram post and, before deciding on his name, asked her followers to help her choose between Moon or Neo.

In addition to her furry family member aiding with her anxiety, Miona has likely gotten a mental health boost from her successful business endeavors.

The Serbian beauty has capitalized on her fame and now runs a successful beauty line, Miona Beauty, where she offers her signature ponytails and new hair wax sticks.

Miona has been working hard since arriving in America and, for the past year, has been promoting her brand. She often uses her IG account to plug Miona Beauty and also runs an IG page dedicated to her ponytail line.

Miona’s “High quality ponytails made from premium synthetic fiber” currently come in eight different options. Customers can choose between the Mimi, Desert, Flamingo, Braid, Palm Springs, or Boho ponytails. In addition, she offers a Hair Bun Scrunchie and even named one of her ponytails after her pup, the Moon.

Miona’s love of ponytails started ten years ago when she got her first extension. “When I realized how easy it was to style my hair with these extensions, my life forever changed!” she writes on her site.

Just last week, Miona celebrated a milestone on IG, announcing that her company had reached 10,000 customers.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.