Miona Bell reveals boyfriend’s identity in first public snap and 90 Day Fiance fans think he’s an ‘upgrade’

The cat is officially out of the bag.

90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell has gone Instagram-official with her new boyfriend.

After months of speculation that Miona and her husband, Jibri Bell, had split, the Serbian beauty isn’t hiding her new romance.

Until now, Miona has only soft-launched her new man, but this week, she went full throttle and shared their first couple’s pic on Instagram.

Miona and her boyfriend, Terzel, posed for a couple’s snap, which they shared on their Instagram feeds.

In the photo, Miona and Terzel smiled alongside her Pomeranian puppy for a stunning outdoor capture.

Miona wore a curve-hugging brown leather dress, and Terzel opted for head-to-toe black and some contrasting silver jewelry.

The caption was short and sweet, reading, “Us 🤎.”

90 Day Fiance fans dub Miona Bell’s new boyfriend an ‘upgrade’ from Jibri Bell

Nearly 36,000 Instagram followers liked the post, and the couple’s fans gushed over their romance in the comments section.

Many Instagram users shared the same sentiment: Terzel is an upgrade from Jibri.

“If Lemme Upgrade was a person,” wrote @k11a11t.

Another Instagram user declared, “Ok I’m sorry but that’s quite an upgrade.”

Miona’s followers think Terzel is an upgrade from Jibri. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Calling Terzel and Miona a beautiful couple, another 90 Day Fiance viewer expressed, “Nice upgrade for sure, no hate to your ex of course.”

“‘Alexa, play Ciara’s Level Up!'” read yet another comment from an approving follower.

Miona continued to brag about her new man in her Instagram Story, uploading a photo of him sitting across from her at dinner.

Miona shared an up-close pic of Terzel during a dinner date. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Set to the tune Hell N Back by Bakar, Miona captioned the pic, “I have this gorgeous view everyy day 24/7 🥰 lucky me.”

Here’s everything to know about Terzel Ron Vasquez

So, who is this new man who has swept Miona off her feet?

Terzel Ron Vasquez is a 26-year-old Senior Digital Producer for the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and an on-air entertainment host and journalist for Revolt TV who has also worked for big names such as MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount, Logo, BET, and more.

Terzel was featured in a CNBC: Make It: Millennial Money video, appeared in an international commercial for an all-body sweat lotion, and was awarded a full academic scholarship to NYU before making it big in his career.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.