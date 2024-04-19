90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell soft-launches new man in dinner date night video

Miona Bell is slowly unveiling her new man.

Although the 90 Day Fiance alum hasn’t explicitly stated that she and Jibri Bell have split, the writing has been on the wall.

Miona and Jibri have scrubbed all their couple photos from Instagram and haven’t mentioned each other in nearly a year.

In recent months, Miona has hinted that she’s moved on from Jibri while ignoring questions about their marriage status.

Amid all of the online chatter, Miona is dropping some serious hints about the new man in her life and it looks like soon, she’ll be done keeping us guessing about his identity.

This week, Miona shared a “Get Ready With Me” video, and in it, her new boyfriend made a cameo appearance as they headed out for a dinner date in Palm Springs, California.

In addition to getting ready for their night out, Miona shared some footage of them arriving at the restaurant.

In one clip, Miona’s man held out his hand to help her out of the car.

Miona’s man helped her out of the car for a date night. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Another screenshot from Miona’s video showed her new man, clad in a white sweater, walking in front of her into the restaurant.

Once they sat down to dinner, Miona and her beau held hands, as seen in the screenshot below.

Miona teased her new man on social media. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Is Miona dating Terzel Ron?

We may have discovered the identity of Miona’s new man after doing a little bit of digging on her post.

In the comments section, a man named Terzel Ron made a comment that got tongues wagging.

“Who’s that man with you?” he asked.

In response, Miona wrote, “Hmm he looks so familiar.”

Is Terzel Miona’s new man? Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

“It’s you,” @jackqueline_katso surmised from the exchange between Terzel and Miona.

Who is Terzel? According to his Instagram bio, the 27-year-old is a television producer and an editor based in New York City and Los Angeles.

He appears to be a hardworking and successful young man.

Terzel lists himself as the Senior Producer for the Oprah Winfrey Network, the co-CEO of Sound of U Live, an editor at Revolt TV, and a 2018 graduate of NYU.

What is Jibri Bell up to these days?

While Miona is galavanting around with her new man, her estranged husband, Jibri, has been traveling the world and reflecting on his life.

One of Jibri’s latest trips was to Thailand, where he traveled to become a monk.

Jibri enjoys traveling so much that he has committed to visiting all 195 countries.

In the caption of one of his most recent posts, Jibri posed next to a native woman in Northern Thailand, clad in traditional headdresses.

“Which country should I visit next?!” Jibri asked his fans. “I’ve made a commitment to myself to visit all 195! Which country will give me the biggest culture shock?! 🤔🌎.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.