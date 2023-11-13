Miona Bell enjoys dinner date with mystery man

Jibri Bell needs to book the first flight out of Thailand and head back to the U.S. because things are looking very suspicious.

His wife, Miona Bell enjoyed what seemed like a romantic date over the weekend, and she teased the mystery man in a video posted online.

We noticed that something was amiss between the couple a few months ago when they stopped posting photos of each other, and Jibri stopped liking and commenting on Miona’s posts.

However, another major sign of trouble in paradise was when they deleted photos of each other — including videos and snaps of their wedding-from Instagram.

People have been asking about their marriage, and both have claimed that they are still together.

Miona’s explanation for the clean sweep on Instagram was that they want to keep the focus on business and not their personal life, but is anyone buying that?

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell enjoys a romantic night out with a mystery man

Jibri Bell has been in Thailand for about two months, and it doesn’t seem as if Miona is missing her husband.

Despite trying to convince us that they are still together, a recent video posted on Miona’s Instagram Story says otherwise.

The video showed the fancy spread laid out in front of Miona while at a restaurant in Palm Springs, California.

However, we were more focused on the manly hands beside her cutting into his steak as Miona scanned the camera on the table.

The little we saw in the clip didn’t give any clues about the mystery man but we know for a fact it wasn’t Jibri as the person has darker skin.

This might be the same man who gave the 90 Day Fiance star a huge bouquet of red roses during what was possibly another one of their dates.

Monsters and Critics shared the photo a few days ago as Miona proudly showed off the romantic gesture on Instagram.

Where is Jibri Bell?

Meanwhile, Jibri Bell might as well try to get his citizenship in Thailand because he’s been there for a very long time.

So far, he hasn’t revealed when he plans to return to America and he seems to be on a different journey than Miona.

The 28-year-old has been chronicling his spiritual journey on social media as he continues to enjoy the simple life in one of his favorite countries.

As for everything happening back in the U.S. with his wife, Jibri hasn’t commented on that or given any indication that he’s concerned about Miona’s actions.

Most recently he enjoyed a night out in Thailand with friends and shared the story of an awkward encounter that involved an unwanted bathroom massage.

Do you think Miona and Jibri are over for good, or are we reading too much into this?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.