Miona Bell gets red roses during night out as Jibri continues spiritual journey in Thailand

Miona Bell has some explaining to do after she received a beautiful bouquet of red roses during a night out.

While the romantic gesture is something worth showing off, there’s only one problem— it was not from her husband, Jibri Bell.

He’s been on a spiritual retreat in Thailand for the past few weeks and has been documenting his time living in a Buddhist monastery.

Jibri spent some time in Indonesia before jetting off to Thailand amid news that his marriage to Miona is on the rocks.

The couple sparked breakup rumors when they deleted photos of each other from their social media accounts, including their wedding photos.

Known for their matching outfits and flirty interactions online, it didn’t take long for people to notice that something had gone awry with the 90 Day Fiance couple.

Both have denied claims that they have split after being bombarded with questions about their relationship.

However, the evidence online tells a much different story.

Did Miona Bell get red roses from a mystery man?

Miona Bell has been enjoying her time alone in the Palm Springs home she shares with Jibri — who’s now been away for at least two months.

It’s unclear when he plans to return to America, but until then, Miona is living her best life.

She recently had a night out and rocked red for the occasion. The 23-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her sitting inside a vehicle with her dog, Moon, with her.

However, it was the bouquet of red roses on her lap that got our attention in the photo.

Miona posted the snap without any context and simply added a red heart emoji to the post.

While it’s unclear if Miona received the roses from a mystery man or a friend, it might be time for Jibri Bell to cut his spiritual journey short and return home.

90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell is still on his spiritual retreat in Thailand

While his wife is getting roses from whoever, Jibri is still in Thailand finding inner peace.

After initially shaving his head and eyebrows, the 90 Day Fiance star recently made another drastic change to his appearance — a large tattoo on the top of his head.

He posted several images of the painful process done by a monk using a sharpened metal stick, known as a khem sak.

“I received my most important tattoo from a Sak Yant Master Monk,” explained Jibri in his post. “Traditionally, Sak Yant tattoos were exclusive to monks and warriors, believed to imbue wearers with special powers, protection, and good fortune.”

