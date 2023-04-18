Miona Bell talks having kids with Jibri, her favorite part about being married

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is loving married life since tying the knot with her husband, Jibri Bell.

The photogenic couple wed in a gorgeous desert ceremony at Joshua Tree National Park, officiated by Jibri’s grandmother, as viewers watched during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

These days, the love birds are living their best lives in Palm Springs, California. Miona’s hair business is booming, and Jibri is still making music.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Miona discussed married life and whether kids are in the future for herself and Jibri.

One question came from a curious fan who asked Miona one of her favorite things about being a wife.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miona talked about looking forward to the freedoms she has now as an adult and having her husband, Jibri, to enjoy it all with.

Miona Bell dishes on having kids with Jibri Bell

“You know when we were a teenager, and we were dreaming about, um, living with our best friend with a partner/boyfriend and we gonna do whatever we want, wake up whenever we want, that we’re going to have our house, that nobody is going to be bothering us there… well, that’s exactly my favorite part,” Miona told her followers.

Miona added that it’s “cool” being grown-up and called high school the “worst part” of her life. Despite being a good student, Miona admitted that she felt “so trapped.”

Being an adult, Miona says now she can choose to work and live wherever she wants, and being married means that she has a partner who supports her in doing the same things.

Does Miona want to have kids?

Another curious fan asked Miona whether she wants to have kids. The Serbian-born beauty answered, “Yes, I think that I want kids, but not at this point in my life.”

The former TLC star added that she has different priorities at the moment and added that she’ll revisit the idea in about two or three years.

Miona continued to note that she’s not even 25 years old yet, so she has plenty of time to weigh her options and plan for her future.

“I feel like I would be a good parent one day when I’m ready to give them all my time and my attention and when I’m financially completely stable,” Miona added.

Miona gets her baby fix with another 90 Day Fiance alum’s daughter

Until Miona decides whether she wants to become a mother, she has another baby she can dote on. Miona’s 90 Day Fiance Season 9 castmate and BFF, Thais Ramone, welcomed a daughter, Aleesi, with her husband, Patrick Mendes, last fall.

In December 2022, one month after Aleesi’s birth, Miona met Thais and Patrick’s little girl for the first time. She shared an adorable photo of herself, Thais, and Aleesi, posing for a photo on Instagram.

“Aleesi and I finally meet each other 🥰,” Miona wrote in the caption. “She was such a sweet calm baby and she let me feed her and hold her the whole time, made my day so much better!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.