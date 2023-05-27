Miona Bell brought her family to the US and surprised her dad with his dream car

Miona Bell is a millionaire, and if you don’t believe me, ask her husband, or you can ask her family since she recently splurged on them.

The Serbian native who now resides in the US is not just using her coins to restock her fast-selling ponytails, and she’s making sure that her family is taken care of as well.

In a recent post, Miona revealed that she fulfilled a lifelong dream of bringing her entire family to the US, and it seems they are here to stay.

Miona shared several snaps that captured her mom, dad, and sister– from their arrival at the airport to all the fun places they’ve been since leaving their home country.

The 90 Day Fiance star expressed her excitement at reuniting with her family, but she wasn’t done with the good news.

As icing on the cake, Miona and Jibri surprised her dad with his dream car, complete with a big red bow.

Miona is not just living the American dream; she’s making sure that her family gets a chance to do the same.

The Miona Beauty founder has reunited with her mother, father, and sister after leaving them a few years ago to start a new life in the US.

In a heartwarming Instagram video that has already racked up over 400 comments and 13,000 likes, Miona captioned the post, “Family 🤍.”

“Last year I brought my whole family to the USA,” she wrote in the video. “It was their first time on the plane. I took them all over California. I was so happy seeing them living their best lives.”

The snap opened with Miona and her family on the beach, staring off into the sunset. Another scene showed her greeting her family at the airport and driving them around California, where she now lives after relocating from South Dakota.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell buys a fancy new convertible for her dad

The clip ended with a touching moment as Miona revealed, “We even surprised my dad with his dream car.”

That dream car was a shiny, new convertible, and her dad was beaming with happiness at the thoughtful gift.

“This is my motivation to be even more successful and continue growing,” added Miona.

Meanwhile, her husband Jibri, who was also in the video with his in-laws, showed his wife some love in the comments.

“This was so impactful! Your family’s first time on a plane and then coming to America! I would have never thought this would happen meeting you for the first time 4 years ago. Wow…. I love you!” he wrote.

