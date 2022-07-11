90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell shows off how life has been in California

Miona Bell showed off her time in California to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like 90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell has gotten to live some of her California dreams as she shared a video showing the time she and her husband Jibri Bell had there.

As Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance has been airing, Jibri and Miona have been doing some US traveling, and Miona flexed on her life in California.

While Miona made no mention of whether she and Jibri had relocated there, it does look like she got the impression of the Golden State she had talked about on the show.

23-year-old Miona is from Serbia, and 90 Day viewers have heard her many complaints about living in Jibri’s native South Dakota.

Miona Bell let 90 Day Fiance fans know how life in California was

Miona made an Instagram reel that she premised by asking, “How is life in California?”

The video began by showing her and Jibri’s plane landing and then the scenery from a vehicle as they were driving.

That was followed by a clip of Miona looking unbothered in a pool and walking down a street lined with palm trees.

A clip of a sweeping beach scene was shown before she and Jibri clinked cups with fun drinks. Miona showed her feet as she walked along Hollywood Boulevard.

The following scenes included Santa Monica pier, driving through Malibu, and more poolside Miona.

In the caption, Miona answered her own question about how life was in California by saying, “Amazing.”

Jibri Bell’s parents have disdain for Miona Bell

Jibri’s parents, Mahala and Brian Bach have expressed to Jibri that they thought Miona was dimming his light and that her intentions weren’t pure.

During the latest episode, Miona sat down with Mahala to let her know she compromised with Jibri about the wedding. She asserted that they would have a big California beach wedding down the road but would still be going to California to have a desert elopement.

Mahala told Brian that she tried to be agreeable and more open in the talk with Miona, but Brian slammed Miona for not actually compromising.

Miona came out of that same conversation with Mahala feeling like they were in a better place despite Mahala saying they would not be attending the elopement wedding.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.