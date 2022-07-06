90 Day Fiance: Where is Miona from?

From which country does 90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell hail? Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomer Miona Bell has caught the attention of the show’s viewers this season and many are curious where she is from.

Miona and her husband Jibri Bell comprise one of six new couples to join the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Now that viewers have gotten to know Miona on the show and social media, they’ve become curious about her beginnings before arriving in America on a K-1 visa with Jibri.

Where is 90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell from?

Viewers may have caught on from watching 90 Day Fiance that Miona originally hails from Serbia, a country in Southeastern Europe, part of the Balkans, full of cultural diversity and home to a variety of ethnic groups.

Miona’s native country is located north of Greece, bordering Hungary to the north, Romania and Bulgaria to the east, Kosovo and North Macedonia to the south, and Herzegovina, Bosnia, Croatia, and Montenegro to the west.

The native language in Miona’s home country is Serbian, a south Slavic language. As Jibri revealed on 90 Day Fiance, Miona speaks fluent Serbian, English, and Spanish.

Serbian Orthodox is the most common religion there, accounting for 84.6% of the population. As far as the landscape in Serbia, it’s not too much different than her and Jibri’s home in South Dakota — Serbia offers mountains, plains, and rivers among its topography with varying weather conditions.

Miona has adjusted to life in America

This season, 90 Day Fiance viewers watched as Miona picked up on some major cultural differences while grocery shopping with Jibri in South Dakota. She recently shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, pointing out how different American red apples look compared to those in Serbia.

Sharing a photo of an apple in her hand, Miona wrote, “I still can’t get over how plastic American fruit looks like. Reminds me of a poisonous apple from Disney’s ‘Snow White.’”

Miona’s husband, Jibri Bell, has been open about his love for all things Serbian. Jibri is the frontman for his band, Black Serbs, named for his love of the country, as well as some of his Serbian bandmates.

Miona’s flair for all things fashion and beauty have set her apart from the rest of the cast this season. Miona has caught flak from Jibri’s mom for her sometimes revealing outfit choices, but she hasn’t let that stop her from expressing herself through fashion.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.