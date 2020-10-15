Mindy Shiben reveals latest breakup after failed MAFS marriage, plans to move to Mexico

We first met Mindy Shiben on Married at First Sight when she was matched on the Charlotte, North Carolina season. Unfortunately for her, she was paired with someone who appeared on the show to get publicity for his fitness ventures.

Zach Justice famously never moved into the newlywed’s apartment and was caught texting one of Mindy’s friends behind her back.

Although her marriage didn’t work, that hasn’t stopped Mindy from looking for love off the screen.

She embraced virtual dating

Viewers have become invested in Mindy’s journey to find love and hoped the new man she introduced on her Instagram was the one. She was happy and mentioned he would do sweet things like sending her favorite meal via delivery service.

COVID-19 was an obstacle when it came to dating, but she made it work.

“Dating in the pandemic sucks,” Mindy said in a Youtube interview with fellow MAFS alum Elizabeth Bice. She embraced virtual dating and feels it takes the pressure off when getting to know someone.

However, there was trouble in paradise, as she revealed on social media, he recently ended the relationship with her over a text message.

Mindy said she was hurt and admitted that posting screenshots of the message onto social media wasn’t the best way to handle it.

She learned a lesson in the heartbreak and plans not to put her relationship information on social media for a while. While her breakup is social media news, at least this one isn’t on TV.

She’s moving

This gal is moving to Mexico! 🇲🇽 #eatpraylovingit



While her relationship didn’t work, that isn’t stopping the 35-year-old figure skating coach from living her best life.

On her eat, pray, love movement, she decided to take the plunge in a move to Mexico. Initially planning to do this with her ex, the MAFS star decided to make the move on her own.

In an effort to recenter herself and get out of her current situation, she said the move would allow her to refocus on what’s important.

When asked by a fan, “why Mexico?” she replied, “For now, close proximity to the US and easy flight back if I need to. Plus I LOVE the beaches, culture, food, etc. I’m hoping to travel more the covid situation gets better.”

What do you think of the MAFS star’s new plans?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.