Mindy Shiben calls out Zach Justice for stalling their divorce, he says she’s lying for attention

Married at First Sight season 10 was certainly one for the books, and it didn’t have many fairy tale endings.

Viewers were disappointed by the pairings put together by the experts, and by the end of the show, all but one couple decided to call it quits.

One of the most controversial marriages from the last season was Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice.

Poor Mindy got the short end of the stick with this one- she wanted to make things work, but Zach didn’t, so she didn’t have much of a choice but to end things.

Now, she wants to move on with her life, but apparently Zach is getting in the way of that!

Mindy calls out Zach on social media

It’s been about a year since the couple broke things off, but Zach and Mindy are still not legally divorced.

The figure skater shared a recent post on Instagram with a throwback photo of her and Zach from their wedding day.

The couple seemed quite happy in the photo, but the message that accompanied the post proves that all is not well between the two.

In the caption, Mindy noted that while she wants a divorce, the decision isn’t just up to her.

It seems she’s been trying to have a conversation with Zach but he has not been responding.

Fans were shocked to hear that Zach and Mindy were still married given all the drama that went down on the show.

Another season 10 cast member, Taylor, chimed in on Mindy’s post, reiterating what fans have been saying throughout the season.

Taylor and her match Brandon had a toxic relationship from the very beginning, but they made it to Decision day and decided to get a divorce.

Brandon filed for an annulment in January. So, it’s indeed odd that Mindy and Zach are still legally bound.

But what does Zach have to say about all this?

Zach says Mindy is lying for attention

Zach Justice quickly caught wind of Mindy’s post and of course he had something to say about it.

“Please don’t lie to these people for attention, it’s gross.” He responded.

This seems to be a case of he said/she said between the Married at First Sight alums, but it’s not getting them anywhere.

It’s not clear why Mindy doesn’t just file for divorce and serve Zach the papers, but maybe she’s just trying to be nice.

Both of them clearly want to move on with their lives and put the marriage behind them, so maybe they should just let their lawyers take over.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime