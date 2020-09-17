Mindy Shiben revealed that she found love through Married at First Sight, just not with Zach Justice

Mindy Shiben was one of our favorite cast members from Season 10 of Married at First Sight.

The figure skating coach went into the experiment with an open mind and a desire to stick out her marriage and make it work.

Unfortunately, she was paired with personal trainer Zach Justice, who seemed to be on the show only for publicity.

The moment they got married, Zach’s true colors came out and it became clear to everyone that he wasn’t serious about the 6-week experiment. He refused to move in with Mindy after the honeymoon and he also made it known that he was not attracted to her.

The personal trainer became one of the most hated cast members ever as viewers saw how he disrespected Mindy.

But now, Zach is in the past where he belongs and Mindy has a new prospective love in her life.

Mindy talks about a new guy

Mindy was a recent guest on the Youtube show Girl Talk with Married at First Sight Season 9 alum Elizabeth Bice.

The two chatted about Mindy’s stint on the show and the current status of her friendship with the other Season 10 brides. Mindy still keeps in contact with her former castmates Taylor Dunklin, Meka Jones and Jessica Studer.

However, what really caught our attention was Mindy’s love life.

She dished about dating in the COVID-19 pandemic and how she’s making it work by embracing virtual dating.

“I have been talking to a guy,” shares Mindy. “We have not like met in person yet, but we’ve been talking a lot just like over FaceTime and stuff.”

Mindy’s guy has a Married at First Sight connection

Mindy explained the Married at First Sight connection, saying that the mystery guy had seen her on the show and contacted her on Instagram and made a special date with her.

“He wanted to do as much of a ‘real date’ as possible, says the reality TV personality.

“So he asked me some of my favorite restaurants…he sent me one of my favorite meals, and he sent me flowers earlier that day. It was just the sweetest thing.”

The brunette beauty says this is the first guys she’s dated since her time on MAFS.

And, even though she was wary of him at firsts, he seems to now be winning her over with his humor.

“He’s funny, says Mindy. “That’s my most important trait in a guy right now, especially with initial chemistry and banter and stuff…He cracks me up, he’s super sweet, and I like him.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.