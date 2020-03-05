MILF status: GG from Shahs of Sunset shows off her adorable baby bump

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi from Shahs of Sunset is flaunting her MILF status on social media. The reality star is expecting her first child solo and cherishing every moment along the way.

The pregnancy is a significant focus on the current season of Shahs of Sunset. As GG takes viewers on her journey, she gets to watch back to when it all began for her.

GG flaunts her perfect baby bump

Looking her best has always been important for Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.

Throughout her run on Shahs of Sunset, she has been intentional in continuing to allow her beauty to shine. That is no different than what is happening with her pregnancy.

Recently, GG shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, and Shahs of Sunset fans can’t get enough. She titled the photo “MILF status,” and she’s not wrong.

GG is looking fit during her pregnancy and maintaining her glow.

While Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is having this baby on her own, she is excited. She made plans to become a mother, and doing it alone is something she is okay with.

Shahs of Sunset viewers learned last year that she was preparing to undergo IVF during the reunion, and now, things have come full circle.

When is GG due and what is she having?

Back in November, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi revealed she was expecting. Since then, things have stayed pretty mum about the sex of the baby and her due date.

Over the weekend, GG had a baby shower, and it was then that she announced she was pregnant with a little boy who would be named Elijah.

Her official due date is in May, but because of an autoimmune disease, she will be induced early. It is expected that GG will give birth at the end of April or at the very beginning of May.

She has not confirmed when she will go in to have her son, but she has talked about the excitement she has while waiting to meet her little boy.

Shahs of Sunset is currently following GG as she navigates the IVF process and goes through her pregnancy. She had the embryo transfer back in August, and that is what is currently airing on the show.

GG will have a medical scare, prompting her to think she may be miscarrying in the upcoming episode, but that was not the case.

Her MILF status is on point, and GG is owning every bit of it.

Shahs of Sunset airs Friday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.