Miles opens up about being a black man in America in emotional moment on Married at First Sight

The brave souls who participate in the Married at First Sight love experiment are forced to balance their daily lives with filming hit reality TV. This is no more apparent than with Miles Williams.

This season, the couples are going through unchartered waters as they experience major events together, such as the pandemic and the protests against police brutality.

The newlyweds are forced to learn how to lean and support each other in high-stress situations.

Although the two are excited to see the other couples, both Karen and Miles agree the retreat could’ve had better timing.

Initially, Karen wanted to take some downtime from the stress, but the couples retreat is a good way to unplug from everything going on in the world.

Louisiana opened up

Louisiana lifted the stay at home order, and the couples are headed to Covington for a forest escape.

On the couple’s retreat, it was important for Miles to let the group know where his head was at in case his demeanor seemed different.

He explained that the killings of black people at the hands of police officers have really gotten to him.

“As a black man, these are instances that happen far too often – seeing black people die at the hands of police or just die unjustly. To me, I felt like it was important for them to know where I was at,” he explained.

Now that Karen’s married to a black man, the racial inequalities happening around the country hit home a little differently.

It was important for Miles that the group knew where he was mentally, so he could take care of himself and not put up a front that everything is okay.

Miles was considering not going to the retreat



Miles revealed he wasn’t in the right headspace and considered not joining the other couples for the retreat.

Karen was surprised that Miles opened up as much as he did to the group. While the reserved Karen is the complete opposite, Miles let everyone know exactly what he was feeling.

Fellow MAFS alum Jaime Otis voiced her appreciation for Miles:

“I’m so proud of him for speaking up for the black lives matter movement too.🙌🏼 I’m sure it’s not easy (as he said). Karen, don’t let him go! He’s a good one!🙏🏻💗”

Viewers agree that they love Miles, but will Karen ever appreciate him?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.