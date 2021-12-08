Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino wants in on new reality star cooking competition, says they ‘don’t want the smoke’ in his kitchen

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is ready to show off his cooking skills. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino sure loves his “foods” and it looks like he’s willing to put his cooking skills to the test.

Mike recently retweeted a post from The Real World’s Mark Long regarding a new show he is helping develop.

Mark’s post announced his partnership with Objective Media “to develop a ‘Reality Star’ Cooking Competition Series.”

The post asked followers to like and retweet with a tag of their favorite reality stars who they thought would do well in the competition.

Mike jumped at the opportunity and had some trash talk for anyone that dared step up to him and his skills.

He wrote, “Y’all don’t want the smoke with the situation in the kitchen.”

Jersey Shore fans know Mike’s love for some “chicken tendies” and “funfettis” but he likely has some new recipes in his collection to bring the heat.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino wants in on new reality star cooking competition

Mark shared with Us Weekly that he is working with Objective Media Group America to start the new competition series.

Coming off of his successful pitch of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff, he wanted to up the ante.

He said, “I wanted to think of something that kind of encompasses more than just an MTV crowd or an MTV cast…I have met hundreds of reality stars over the years. Everyone from the top, top, top winners to the people who got voted off first on American Idol, you name it, my black book is just filled with reality stars, still to this day.”

He thought the cooking competition would be a fun way to see another side of many reality stars’ personalities.

Mark shared the names of some stars he had already considered for the show, including Boston Rob from Survivor, Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and C.T. Tamburello from The Challenge amongst others.

Details of the reality star cooking competition

Details of how the competition will be formatted are still being planned out but Objective Media’s vice president of development Michael Belinson shared that they were “looking forward to collaborating with Mark” on the new endeavor.

As of now, it looks like Mark will host the series along with a food personality likely from a current Food Network show.

The reality stars who are chosen to take part will be partnered with a chef who has knowledge in cooking and it will end up being a team competition.

While Mark has yet to reveal the official cast for the new series, it looks like Mike is ready to throw his hat in the ring.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.