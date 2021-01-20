Mike Johnson compares The Bachelor’s Victoria Larsen to Kanye West for acting ‘wild for no damn reason’

It’s no secret that Victoria Larson has people talking on this season of The Bachelor.

When she joined the season, she told Matt James that she was a queen and she even wore a crown.

While the women were doing anything and everything to get his attention that first night, Victoria continued to rub the women the wrong way as she continued her royal behavior.

The Bachelor viewers clearly had an opinion about Victoria after watching the first couple of episodes, but there is one person from Bachelor Nation who is struggling to make sense of Victoria.

Mike Johnson thinks Victoria is acting wild for no apparent reason

Mike from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette has watched this season and he thinks she’s acting wild for no apparent reason.

He opened up about his opinions on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast.

“Sometimes I think purely being on TV makes you act wild for no damn reason,” Mike revealed, adding, “I think that you see a camera 10 feet in front of you. You’re like, ‘I gotta do this.’”

He also described Victoria as wild, adding that she doesn’t really represent the level of royalty that she wants the other women to respect.

“[Bachelor] viewers that are watching back home, like, whatever physical and/or disability and/or characteristics you have we resonate with, right? So, Victoria has so many fans already because they resonate with her for one reason or another,” Mike pointed out.

“And then she says something crazy…It’s, like, I hate to say this is kind of like Kanye West — sometimes he’s amazing. Then he says something and it’s like, ‘Bro, why did you just mess it all up?’ … We want to love them so hard. And then they keep doing something that’s kind of crazy.”

Victoria has yet to comment on Mike’s opinion of her.

Victoria Larson is not a fan favorite on The Bachelor

However, she has been vocal about Bachelor fans. After Episode 2, The Bachelor viewers were not fond of Victoria as she acted like she was better than everyone else.

A source close to Victoria revealed that she doesn’t really care what other people think of her. She’s having fun and she’s staying true to herself.

It doesn’t look like she’s going home anytime soon, as Matt told her that he likes the confidence she has.

Fans are convinced she will be booted shortly.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.