Mike Berk gets trolled by 90 Day Fiance viewers after he writes thirsty comment to Bilal Hazziez

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Mike Berk decided to shoot his shot at communicating with newcomer Bilal Hazziez from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, but it doesn’t appear to have landed.

In the comments of one of Bilal’s recent posts, Mike referenced a DM that he had already sent Bilal in an effort to get his attention. Mike asked Bilal if he got his DM and offered a short welcome message.

Mike’s comment was seen as thirsty by 90 Day Fiance viewers, and many clapped back at Mike for his comment to Bilal.

Mike ended Season 5 of Before the 90 Day mired in controversy on several fronts. Online, he faced backlash from the 90 Day community after several past racist and offensive social media posts surfaced.

Furthermore, his behavior on the show toward Ximena Cuellar was not received well by viewers who thought he was a creep.

Mike Berk faced backlash from 90 Day Fiance viewers after he commented on Bilal Hazziez’s post

New 90 Day Fiance cast member Bilal shared a post on Instagram that drew a comment from Before the 90 Days’ Mike.

In his comment, Mike wrote, “Did you get my message? Welcome. I am in the DM’s lol.”

90 Day critics lashed out at Mike under his comment to Bilal.

One top jab read, “@mikeyb90day stop it! Go away.”

That same critic continued, “@mikeyb90day you’re irrelevant.”

Another 90 Day viewer chimed in and referenced a gross mishap Mike recently had.

They commented, “Eeewww go away! Who would need someone like you around! That video of you talking while snot was running down was so disgusting!! I don’t even know how you still act like you’re a catch (queasy and vomit emojis.).”

Someone else snapped at Mike, “@mikeyb90day stop trying to stay relevant. Your 15 is upppp.”

Pic credit: @bilalhazziez/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Bilal Hazziez’s quirks

During the premiere episode of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers met Bilal, who admitted to having severe OCD.

As a real estate agent and investor, Bilal said his OCD has helped in some ways, and onlookers watched as his ex-wife and sister acknowledged his OCD.

Bilal also revealed that he likes to play pranks and that he intended on playing one on his fiancee Shaeeda when she arrived in America to test her reaction. He was going to present his run-down former family home as his own to gauge Shaeeda’s attitude.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.