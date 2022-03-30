Mike Berk had a gross mishap during a 90 Day Fiance fan’s Cameo and didn’t seem to notice

Mike Berk grossed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers out with a bodily mishap during a fan’s Cameo. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Berk did not help his case for not being gross when he recently did a Cameo for a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan and he couldn’t control a bodily function.

Towards the end of the personalized video message, a stream of snot dripped from Mike’s nose and fell below the camera. To make matters worse, he did not seem to notice the mishap.

Mike’s Before the 90 Days partner, Ximena Cuellar, and Before the 90 Days viewers have put Mike on blast all season for being disgusting and his inability to control his farts, burps, snot, and hygiene habits.

Mike Berk had a gross mishap during a Cameo that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers caught

A video was shared by a 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram of Mike delivering a Cameo for a Before the 90 Days fan. Towards the end of the video, while Mike was speaking, snot dripped out from his nose.

What was also peculiar was that Mike did not appear to notice the foul display.

In the caption of the post the fan page wrote, “Snot coming out of Mike’s nose while talking in cameo like its nothing. Girl, Ximena. I completely understand what you meant.”

After Ximena called Mike out on Before the 90 Days, he promised to clean up his act but his actions were not enough for Ximena who was tired of his immaturity.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Viewers have been watching Mike and Ximena’s breakup, and Mike’s refusing to leave Ximena’s house because he paid the rent there rubbed Before the 90 Days viewers the wrong way.

Ximena Cuellar and 90 Day Fiance fans reacted to Mike Berk’s gross mishap

Ximena Cuellar was among those who commented on the video of Mike’s dripping snot.

She commented the expression, “No mames” which translates to an expression of disbelief. Her reaction for over 150 likes.

There were shocked and disgusted Before the 90 Days viewers who also shared their opinions on Mike’s display.

One person exclaimed, “There is no way he didn’t know that happened. He’s staring right at himself!!!”

Another critic cried out, “EEWWWWWWW!!!!! Nasty.”

Someone else couldn’t believe the video was real while another person stated, “I’m screaming.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.