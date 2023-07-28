Mike Berk debuts new fiancee after toxic relationship with Ximena

Mike Berk was heartbroken when his Colombian girlfriend, Ximena Morales, dumped him and moved on to a new man.

However, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has bounced back and has found a new love. He recently went Instagram official with his new romance, but he already teased the relationship a few months ago.

It’s unclear how long the two have been together, but things are moving fast.

Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year that Mike had popped the question to a mystery woman and confirmed it in an interview.

“Valentine’s is every day, and this week is ultra special, as this is our first together as an engaged couple. Lots to celebrate!” he said.

At the time, Mike did not reveal his fiance’s name or share any full photos of her on social media, just a glimpse here and there.

Now, we’re assuming this is the same woman that he raved about to a media outlet back then.

Mike Berk debuts his mystery fiancee on social media and says ‘I love you’

Mike is happier than ever these days, and it’s his fiancee that’s putting a big smile on his face.

The couple is currently on vacation in Southbeach Miami, and the 37-year-old has been posting snaps from their getaway.

He first posted an image while clad in his straw hat, while his fiancee wore sunglasses and leaned against him for the photo.

“Two hearts intertwined in a world made just for us.” 💕 #LoveIsOurPrivateJourney #mikeberk #90dayfiance,” he captioned the Instagram post.

A few days later, Mike shared another photo and attempted to hide the woman’s face by putting two heart emojis over her eyes.

He also noted in the caption that his family has embraced this new romance.

“Another photo from our vacation! My dad and grandfather love her like a daughter 😊. I am excited to start building a family with you. I love you always. #vacation,” he wrote.

90 Day Fiance viewers sound off on Mike’s fiance

After he shared the photo online, people took to the comments to congratulate Mike on his relationship.

“If your family and close friends who truly love you and have your best interest and they see her as someone whom respects you and you both can grow together. I’m ecstatic for you Mikey! 👏👏👏❤️,” said one commenter.

One person wrote, “I’m glad you’ve found someone who makes you happy. That last one was a real piece of work!”

“I am so happy you found someone who appreciates your big heart!❤️,” said someone else.

Another added, “Congratulations Mike! I’m so happy for you!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.