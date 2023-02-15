90 Day Fiance alum Mike Berk engaged following split from Ximena Morales

Wedding bells are in the air! Mike Berk has a new woman in his life, and the 90 Day Fiance alum recently popped the question.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember Mike from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days when he starred alongside his then-fiancee, Ximena Morales.

Since his rocky romance and split from Ximena, Mike has moved on, and now, one year later, he’s looking forward to a future with his new fiancee.

Mike recently spoke with In Touch and revealed how he spent his Valentine’s Day with his mystery woman.

The 37-year-old former TLC star told the publication, “Valentine’s is every day, and this week is ultra special, as this is our first together as an engaged couple. Lots to celebrate!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Because of Mike’s work schedule, he and his lady love started planning their Valentine’s Day festivities a week in advance. And for Mike and his sweetheart, “every day” is Valentine’s Day.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 alum Mike Berk is engaged to his ‘queen’

Mike shared his plans for the romantic holiday with the outlet: “She and I will be cooking via FaceTime where we have planned surf and turf dinner, with some Voli Mojitos, some soft jazz playing while we exchange small gifts by candlelight.”

For the second part of their romantic evening, Mike planned to enjoy dessert with their families via FaceTime while exchanging gifts, including flowers from the men to the special ladies in their lives.

Mike also shared that he and his fiancee would play games with the kids “to ensure everyone is included with a partner or without.”

Mike first went public with his new romance last fall. In September 2022, Mike shared a post to Instagram (seen below) in which he provided a glimpse of his fiancee, only showing her hands and a peek at her purple dress as they enjoyed drinks together.

Mike posted about dinner with his “queen” in September 2022. Pic credit: @mikeyb90day/Instagram

It appeared that Mike was already head-over-heels in love, captioning the post, “Enjoying a nice dinner with my queen!!”

Mike also added text over the video images, noting that he was “finally relaxing” with his “queen,” adding they were living their “best” lives and thanked his “Amor” with a red heart emoji.

Mike and Ximena Morales’ tumultuous relationship

Mike’s current relationship status is in stark contrast to the rocky romance he shared with Ximena.

He met Ximena on a cam site where she worked as a model. However, Mike initially told TLC producers that he met her through Tinder. Ximena outed him on Instagram, also alleging that he got physically abusive.

Ximena claimed that Mike “tried” to hit her more than once and “hit and scratched” her over an argument about a phone.

There were other major red flags in their relationship too. Mike accused Ximena of using him for his money, Ximena wasn’t happy with Mike’s gross habits, and Mike was shocked to discover that Ximena once lived with a hitman.

These days, it looks as though Ximena has also moved on — according to her Instagram activity, the Colombian native is in a relationship with someone new.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.