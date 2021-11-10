Michelle Young stuns in red dress as her season of The Bachelorette heats up

The Bachelorette star Michelle Young took Bachelor Nation’s breath away in a stunning red dress. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Michelle Young may have felt like she was being ignored by the men on tonight’s episode but that certainly isn’t the case with fans after her most recent upload.

Michelle proved that red is her color when she posted pictures from a Bachelorette-inspired photo shoot.

In the pictures, she wore a long, red gown, pleated to resemble a rose. Speaking of roses, there are plenty to spot in the picture, including the rose-covered backdrop, rose petals on the ground and the rose she’s holding.

In the first picture, she faces the camera showing off her passionate smile and the dramatic slit revealing her left leg.

In the second picture, she is facing away from the camera showing off the gown’s beautiful train. She looks over her shoulder playfully at the camera.

“Red may have just become my new favorite color,” she captioned the post.

It turns out plenty of fans and Bachelor Nation stars agree that red is a fabulous color for Michelle.

Bachelor Nation stars shower Michelle Young with compliments

Bachelor Nation stars fell in love with Michelle’s red-hot look.

Serena Pitt from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 exclaimed, “Perfection!!”

Mari Pepin, also from the summer spinoff, commented with three heart-eyes emojis.

Brittany Galvin from Matt James’s season of The Bachelor wrote, “The definition of perfect.”

The new Bachelor host Jesse Palmer commented, “Looks great on you!!!!”

The official Bachelorette Instagram account left six red heart emojis while The Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe left a heart-eyes emoji.

It’s safe to say Michelle brought the heat with her rosy red look.

Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette is packed with drama

Just like Michelle brought the heat with her red dress, her season of The Bachelorette is heating up.

During the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, Michelle struggled during the sleepover-themed group date.

While the men had fun making giant stuffed teddy bears and playing games, they weren’t trying to spend time with Michelle and she felt like she wasn’t “being seen.”

After she told the men how she felt, they apologized and attempted to step up their game. Michelle felt appreciated once again and Rick professed he had feelings for her during their one-on-one date.

However, the drama was reignited when Chris S. called the other men out for feeling like they “had it in the bag” and didn’t need to put in an effort with Michelle.

Chris S. even brought up Nayte’s name specifically, which sparked a feud between them. The other men didn’t seem to appreciate Chris S. rehashing the drama.

Michelle has plenty cut out for her as her season of The Bachelorette continues.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.