Michelle Young sends villain Chris S. home, tells him ‘I can speak for myself’

Chris Sutton goofed on The Bachelorette when he crashed Nayte Olukoya’s date only for Michelle Young to send him home. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 villain Chris Sutton continued to stir up drama on last night’s episode.

Unfortunately for him, his escapades lead to Michelle Young sending him home.

Chris S. is one of many villains on this season of The Bachelorette but it seems that the drama he stirred up was more upsetting for viewers because he targeted fan favorite Nayte Olukoya.

During last week’s episode, Michelle Young had felt “unseen” on the group date and expressed that with the men who won the wrestling match.

Even though Chris wasn’t there for the conversation, he took it upon himself to paraphrase Michelle’s message in front of her and the rest of the guys. He even used it as an opportunity to accuse some guys, “some guys” being Nayte, of acting like they “had it in the bag.”

This accusation came from Nayte saying it “wasn’t a matter of if but when” he got a one-on-one date.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Fast forward to this week’s episode, Chris is devastated when Nayte receives a one-on-one date.

Chris took it as a personal insult as he told the cameras, “I’m disappointed. I went out on a limb for her, and told the honest truth, which is what she wanted to hear, and asked from everyone else in the house.”

Chris S. decides to crash Nayte’s one-on-one date

Chris was so peeved that not only did he rant about Michelle rewarding Nayte after he chastised him, but he decided he was going to try to ruin his date over it.

Michelle’s date with Nayte was going exceedingly well. She had just opened up about a toxic relationship she was in that caused her to have health issues.

Just after this crucial discussion, Chris strolled up to the table as Nayte and Michelle gave looks that could kill. Chris asked if he could pull Michelle aside and she obliged.

He then expressed that he was bitter that Michelle hadn’t spoken to him during the group date after he spoke up for her and stated, “I felt really played by this whole situation.”

Michelle then stood up for herself and declared, “As a female, and a female of color, there’s a lot of situations where people speak for me, and my voice isn’t heard—I’m empowered when I can speak for myself.”

After having to state multiple times that she could speak for herself, she used that voice to send Chris packing. He joined Leroy and Casey as the other man to leave without a rose.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.