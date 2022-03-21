Michelle Young announced co-host of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Becca Kufrin

Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin celebrate co-hosting the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. Pic credit: Bachelor Nation/YouTube

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young is making her grand return to the franchise by taking over the long-vacant position as Bachelor Happy Hour co-host.

Michelle will join Becca Kufrin on the official Bachelor Nation podcast to take fans behind the scenes and keep viewers updated on the latest franchise news.

Michelle and Becca opened up ahead of their first episode together about what they are most excited about and what fans can expect from Michelle taking over the position.

Michelle Young takes over co-hosting Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Becca Kufrin

After over two years without an official co-host, the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast is finally getting a revamp as Michelle announced she’s taking over the position.

The two appeared thrilled as they shared an exclusive look at the recording of their first episode.

“You’re in it to win it with me, we’re in it for the long haul,” Becca told Michelle. “It’s gonna be a wild ride, but I love that I have a former Bachelorette with me.”

Michelle agreed with her new co-host as she added that the two were in a unique position to give advice because they’d been in so many roles within the franchise.

When asked what she is most excited for, Michelle said, “I think just being able to, one, watch the show and not be on the show and not have to watch myself on the screen anymore, but to actually dive into all these other contestants and like really get to talk to them.”

The teacher added that she believed this role would be more enjoyable than sitting in the hot seat herself.

Michelle Young & Becca Kufrin Share How Excited They Are to Co-Host ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Together

Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young celebrate the show’s first co-host in two years

Becca, Michelle, the podcast, and even the official Bachelor Nation Instagram took to social media to announce the exciting news.

“Just two Midwest girls taking on the podcast world,” Michelle captioned the official announcement.

Becca shared an Instagram story asking Michelle to “accept this podcast” in reference to Bachelorette roses.

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Bachelor Nation urged fans to tune in every Tuesday for the inside scoop with the two women on the podcast.

Becca ended the segment by raising a glass to welcome Michelle to the podcast officially.

According to the Bachelor Nation YouTube account, the first episode will touch on Michelle’s fiance, Nayte Olukoya, their meeting with Rihanna, and how to navigate dating after the show.

The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast drops new episodes every Tuesday.