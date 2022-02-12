Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya meet ‘big fan’ Rihanna while walking the Fenty Beauty red carpet

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya met up with Rihanna on the red carpet and revealed she’s a fan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya were starstruck while meeting Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin party – and the feeling was entirely mutual.

Michelle and Nayte posed with the singer on the red carpet and even revealed that Rihanna is a big fan of The Bachelorette power couple.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya posed with Rihanna on the Fenty Beauty red carpet

Michelle and Nayte documented their night out at the Fenty Beauty event at Goya Studios and gushed about their one-on-one time with Rihanna herself.

The former Bachelorette got close with the singer as they posed for photos together.

Rihanna even graced Michelle’s video with Nayte’s signature peace sign.

“Rihanna acknowledging she’s a big fan while throwing up a peace sign for Nayte may have been the highlight of the night,” Michelle captioned the video posted to her Instagram story.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Nayte took the opportunity to fan out as well, writing “Let’s be real, we were the BIG fans!”

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

He also posted a story explaining he felt out of his depth at his first red carpet event.

“I just walked my first carpet like I’m actually cool, you know, Beyonce the famous one,” he said. “I’m just here like,” he said as he stopped to throw up another peace sign.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

The couple themselves were stunning in all-black ensembles and appeared infatuated with one another as they snuggled up on the red carpet.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nayte shared a video of him and Michelle walking hand-in-hand through the signature red tunnel at the event.

Pic credit: @kingbabtunde/Instagram

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya competed in carnival games at the Shaq’s Fun House event

The couple ended the night at the Shaq’s Fun House event, where they competed with one another over carnival games.

“You totally cheated!” Michelle yelled at Nayte as the two raced down a slide. He couldn’t stop laughing even as she pushed him over at the bottom.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Michelle got her revenge in a basketball game, however, where she wrote “@kingbabtunde still has nothing on me,” on a video of her perfect shot into the net. Nayte himself had previously missed his shot.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

The Bachelorette couple is still going strong and has been busy cheering on current Bachelor Clayton Echard.

Both Michelle and Nayte appear just as happy together off the red carpet as on, with Michelle recently giving fans a glimpse into their private FaceTime conversations.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.