Michelle Money shares amazing update regarding Brielle and reveals surprising photo

Former Bachelor In Paradise star Michelle Money has broken her silence in regard to her daughter Brielle’s treatment.

The reality star’s daughter had a scary skateboarding accident where she fell and hit her head.

For weeks, Brielle has fought for her life in an ICU and Michelle has shared updates along the way.

Now, Michelle has a positive story to share, as Brielle has left the hospital after 26 emotional days.

Michelle Money’s recent update is nothing short of a miracle

The update that many have been waiting for is finally here. And for Money, it couldn’t have been better news.

Michelle shared the new update about her daughter on Instagram. At the same time, she shared a photo of Brielle standing outside of the hospital, posing in front of the main doors with her suitcase and shoes – and a big smile.

“26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life. What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind-blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother,” Michelle reveals, sharing that Brielle’s speech therapist has never seen anything like it before.

Money points out that she’s aware that Brielle has a long journey ahead of her, but also reveals that she has the belief that her daughter will come through stronger than ever.

“She does not want to be remembered for this but I think we all know she has a big purpose here that will far surpass the memory of this accident,” Michelle explains, sharing that she thanks her fans for giving them the privacy to deal with this transition as Brielle is now coming home.

Michelle Money had previously decided to not share Brielle’s story

About two weeks ago, Michelle shared an update on her Instagram, revealing Brielle was starting to show improvements after days of mixed progress. At the time, she revealed that her daughter would be okay, but that she was going to stop sharing the updates.

It wasn’t so much that her fans weren’t being supportive or giving her what she needed, but as Brielle got better, Michelle felt that this was her daughter’s story to tell, if and when she wanted to.

Right now, Brielle has said via Michelle that she doesn’t want to be remembered for this, so it’s questionable whether she wants to talk about it.

The news of Brielle going home is great as they initially saw some setbacks in her recovery. Michelle asked for prayers and later shared that the prayers had worked.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.