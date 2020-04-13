Michelle Money decides to stop sharing Brielle’s recovery but adds her daughter will be okay

Michelle Money shared some heartbreaking news a couple of weeks ago.

Her only daughter Brielle had been in a skateboarding accident and had hit her head.

Michelle’s neighbors discovered her, and she admitted at the time that she could have lost Brielle if they hadn’t found her.

She has been in ICU for over a week. However, Money is providing an update about her daughter’s health.

And for fans, there are both good and bittersweet news to digest.

Michelle Money makes the decision to stop sharing updates about Brielle

In a new Instagram video, Michelle cries as she shares the latest update on her daughter’s journey.

For one, Brielle has moved out of ICU. And Michelle reveals Brielle is doing much better and that her daughter will be okay.

In a long video, Michelle also explains that she’s choosing to stop sharing updates about Brielle because it is no longer her story to share.

She reveals that Brielle will continue to update fans on her recovery if she chooses to do so.

“As her mom, I just feel this overwhelming need to be present with her during this next chapter in her life. This is not my story to tell, this is her story,” Michelle revealed in the video.

“And I think as a 15-year-old, who has just gone through something so traumatic, it does not feel in alignment for me to be sharing anymore. I can tell you that she is going to be okay. She is going to be okay.”

Michelle Money reveals her daughter will be 100% okay

In tears, Money reveals that she needs to be with her daughter full-time, and she needs to be there for Brielle as she continues to improve.

She also shares that despite the many messages and prayers for people, now is the time to recover in private and let Brielle take the wheel when it comes to sharing publicly.

“It does not feel right for me to be sharing this chapter publicly. I did not expect to get the overwhelming public support that we’ve had, and I’m so grateful for it,” Michelle reveals.

In tears, Michelle reveals that she’s so grateful for everything that fans have given her. She then adds that she is going to take a break from social media to be a mom 100% so she can focus on her daughter and help her through her recovery.

Money wrapped up the video by saying Brielle “is going to be 100% healed” and “100% totally fine,” adding that she has no doubts that her daughter will recover.

Last week, Michelle gave the update that her daughter had moved on her own, which was the first progress she had seen in a while.

That news came two days after Michelle had initially said that doctors were not seeing the progress they had hoped for.

At the time, Michelle asked her followers for prayers and said that all prayers were helping as Brielle continued to improve.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.