Michael Ilesanmi revealed some very personal things on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Michael told some details of his personal life to Happily Ever After? viewers on the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Michael revealed several private details of his life that viewers did not know about previously.

The admissions were very sensitive in nature and are personal things that could leave him open to being judged. Michael bravely relayed those things because he thought the information was relevant to his current struggles.

Michael maybe thought that sharing these sensitive details in private interviews would help viewers understand him and his motives better. Whatever his intentions with the reveal were, they were secondary to the unexpected bombs of TMI he dropped.

Michael Ilesanmi made some personal and shocking admissions to Happily Ever After? Viewers

Michael has been upset over Angela’s recent breast reduction surgery, so he tried to reason why he was so disappointed and thinks it has to do with the fact he was breastfed until he was nine.

Michael also brought the focus back to his desire to have a baby with Angela and expressed that he wants to freeze his sperm and send it to the US so Angela can start work on making a baby with it. The only problem is Michael said it is against his religion to masturbate and he has never masturbated before.

These intimate details Michael shared give a glimpse into why acts the way he does and believes the things he does.

Will Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem ever have a baby together?

Having a baby with Angela has always been a priority to Michael even though Angela is in her fifties. Angela’s primary focus this season, however, has been on her health and improving the way she looks.

Michael thinks that now Angela has had her weight loss and breast reduction surgery she will be ready to start the process of having a baby. And although Angela thinks it’s foolish that Michael wants to start having a baby before he gets to America, she agreed to let him go to the appointment where his sperm will be frozen.

As Angela and Michael await the results of their spousal visa filing, the friction in their relationship grew to a level where they were both seriously considering a divorce. While they haven’t solved their problems by any means, they both agree that they still love each other.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.