90 Day Fiance fans think Angela has no intention of having a baby with Michael

90 Day Fiance fans think Angela has been so caught up in the spotlight that she has thrown away Mike’s wishes to have a baby with her Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem has put herself in the spotlight recently with her multiple plastic surgeries and incredible results, and 90 Day Fiance fans think she has abandoned her intentions to have a baby with Michael.

Some viewers think Angela has lost sight of her relationship with Michael as they await the results of their spousal visa and Angela keeps enhnacing her body even though it’s not what Michael wants.

Fans have been very critical of Angela’s recent behavior on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and her behavior off-camera. They think that Michael will never get the baby that he so desperately wants and that Angela doesn’t care.

90 Day Fiance fans think Angela never expected to have a baby with Michael

Many fans feel like 55-year-old Angela has not made Michael a priority as evidenced by her lack of desire to have a baby with him despite his repeated pleas.

There have been talks of Angela giving up on the whole baby idea with Michael as soon as her daughter Skyla said no to giving an egg.

There are also fans who feel like it is delusional for Mike and his family to believe that Angela would even want a baby at her age, or be able to carry one or provide an egg of her own.

One fans speculated that Angela has been over the whole baby idea for a while and said, “It’s not Angela and Michael anymore its just Angela and she probably told Skyla to say she didn’t want them to have her egg, she just needed Michael to be on TV and she got what she wanted.”

Others in the same school of thought think that Angela is just in it for herself now that she went through her body transformation.

One person said, “She got distracted by shiny things and forgot about Michael.”

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in on Angela not wanting a baby with Mike Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Michael and Angela have other storylines this season

The reaction Mike and his family have towards Angela’s many plastic surgeries is a hot topic this season.

Angela has purposely gone against Michael’s wishes for her to refrain from surgery and she has pushed him away.

Angela’s healing process and struggle to quit smoking will also be a main storyline.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to see if Michael’s visa actually gets approved.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.